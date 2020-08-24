When has a team ever missed 12 straight 3-point attempts while its opponent knocked down eight straight … and won?
It’s a good question and perhaps somebody knows the answer, yet the only thing that matters to Thunder fans is it happened Wednesday afternoon inside the Disney bubble.
That was just part of the story of Oklahoma City’s 117-114 Game 4 victory over Houston in the two teams Western Conference quarterfinal playoff series.
From down 0-2, the Thunder have evened the series 2-2 with Game 5 set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Houston’s Daniel House’s 3-pointer with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter put the Rockets on top 86-71.
It was the Rockets' eighth straight make from long distance, as well as the game’s line of demarcation.
The Thunder closed the quarter on a 21-7 run to pull within 93-92 and kept it going into the fourth quarter, leading most of the final frame.
Still, like they have so many times before, the Thunder had to close in the clutch to gain the victory.
The biggest stretch in the final moments began with a Danilo Gallinari steal that led to an acrobatic, high-off-the-glass driving layup from Dennis Schroder that put OKC on top 111-108.
When P.J. Tucker missed a 3-pointer on the other end, Oklahoma City need only hit its free throws to prevail.
The Thunder did that, too.
Schroder finished with 30 points on 10 of 16 shooting, 4 of 7 3-point shooting and 6 of 7 free-throw shooting.
Paul added 26 on 10 of 19 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Houston’s James Harden led all scorers with 32 points.
Two days earlier, he led everybody with 38. It wasn’t enough that game either.
