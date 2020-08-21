Oklahoma City has played two playoff games against the Houston Rockets.
The Thunder have played poorly pretty much throughout and lost by 15 points and have played terrific defense while suffering huge offensive droughts and lost by 13 points.
Game 3 tips off at 5 p.m. today inside the bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Though there have been bright spots in each game for OKC — 29 points from Danilo Gallinari in the opener; 31 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the next one; tremendous defense from Lu Dort on James Harden, also in Game 2 — the Thunder have not been in either game late in the fourth quarter.
All signs point toward another first-round postseason exit, the franchise’s fourth straight.
Unless, perhaps, as coach Billy Donovan said Friday, “The competitive make up and sprit of this team,” might come into play in a bigger and better way.
“This team has come from behind quite a bit over the course of the season in individual games,” Donovan reminded.
That resilience must come into play in several individual games and quickly. The Thunder must win four of five or their season’s over.
“We’ve got to do a lot of things and do a lot of things well,” Donovan said.
Indeed, many factors have Oklahoma City in its current fix.
Thunder point guard Chris Paul has placed the onus on himself.
“I gotta do more,” he said. “Straight up. It’s that simple.”
The last time OKC stopped Houston came in the regular season, Jan. 20. Paul finished with 28 points and a +17 plus/minus figure.
Thursday, in Game 2, Paul finished with 14 points, two assists and six rebounds and over his 36 1/2 minutes of court time, OKC was outscored by 36 points.
Donovan offered a couple general points his team must execute better upon.
He said his offense “must create space” and that it has “to keep the ball moving and we’ve got to play making quick decisions.”
He has referred to the Thunder offense as “stagnant” following both playoff games.
“Just have to get better spacing and put ourselves in a better position so that we can score,” rookie Darius Bazeley said.
At their low-water mark, the Thunder 6-11 17 games into the season. At that time, they’d lost 6 of 8 games, four of them by five or fewer points, two of them by only two points.
From that point until the season went into hibernation on March 11, Oklahoma City lost two straight games four times, but never three straight.
The Thunder have won 17 games this season when trailing after three quarters and have come back to win against huge deficits, from down 26 points to Chicago on Dec. 16, down 21 to Memphis on Dec. 18 and down 17 to Houston the same night Paul finished with 28.
They could use some help from the Rockets, who haven’t exactly being playing their typical game either.
“I’ve never seen our defense play this good, ever,” Rockets guard Austin Rivers said Friday.
Perhaps Paul can find his game, the Thunder can find their spacing and Houston can be its old defensive self, too.
It might turn into a series.
