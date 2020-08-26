A few minutes after the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to come out of their locker room for their Game 5 appointment with the Orlando Magic, it was also reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Oklahoma City and Houston would not be playing their own Game 5 either.
Set for 5:30 p.m. this evening, the Thunder and Rockets are tied 2-2 in their Western quarterfinal conference series.
The boycotts come in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday.
The shooting was caught on video. Among the live witnesses to it were Blake’s children, in his car.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan was to begin his pregame media availability at 3:45 p.m. today from inside the bubble the NBA playoffs are taking place in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
That call, however, has been canceled. Thus far, only a few minutes after it was first reported no game would be played, the Thunder nor the Rockets have issued a statement or made any public comment.
Such comment could be forthcoming at any moment.
This story will be updated.
