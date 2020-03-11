OKLAHOMA CITY — Apparently, everybody only thought there would be a basketball game played inside Chesapeake Energy Arena Wednesday night.
The anthem had been sung, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz had been introduced and a pretty good crowd, all things considered, was ready to watch perhaps the last NBA game available to it for an indefinite period of time.
It didn’t happen.
Though coronavirus concerns may keep fans from future NBA games this season, a decision commissioner Adam Silver, according to reports, may come to as soon as Thursday, the Jazz and Thunder were ready to play.
Instead, at the moment the game should have tipped, referees were huddled with a Thunder official, seemingly being briefed.
A moment later, the referees became the briefers, speaking to both Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan and Utah coach Quin Snyder. Soon, both teams had departed to their locker rooms.
That led to the surreality of the Thunder trotting out much of the entertainment it had booked for the night.
Rumble the Bison, OKC’s uniformed mascot, even hit a half court shot over his head. Yet, after about 20 minutes of that, the announcement came from Thunder PA man Mario Nanni at 7:37 p.m.
The game would be postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
It is still not clear exactly what those circumstances are.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.