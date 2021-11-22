Thunder Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston. 

 AP Photo / Michael Dwyer

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced changes to its COVID-19 safety protocol on Monday.

Starting Dec. 1, the Thunder will no longer require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games at Paycom Center.

The original protocol, which was announced before the season started last month, will remain in effect for the home games Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 against the Jazz and Wizards, respectively.

The Thunder will also no longer require children ages 2-11 to wear masks during games.

However, this will not change vaccination and testing requirements for fans sitting courtside, as they are determined by the NBA.

Per the NBA, the Thunder currently ranks 28th league-wide in average attendance (13,624) and capacity percentage (74.8) through its first 10 home games.

