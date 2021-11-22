The Oklahoma City Thunder announced changes to its COVID-19 safety protocol on Monday.
Starting Dec. 1, the Thunder will no longer require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games at Paycom Center.
The original protocol, which was announced before the season started last month, will remain in effect for the home games Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 against the Jazz and Wizards, respectively.
The Thunder will also no longer require children ages 2-11 to wear masks during games.
However, this will not change vaccination and testing requirements for fans sitting courtside, as they are determined by the NBA.
Thunder updates health and safety protocols for fans. Vaccination/testing no longer required for home games beginning Dec 1. 🔗 | https://t.co/6Kjgthisqx pic.twitter.com/XsxyG3Frwx— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 22, 2021
Per the NBA, the Thunder currently ranks 28th league-wide in average attendance (13,624) and capacity percentage (74.8) through its first 10 home games.