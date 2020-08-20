Need to know
Prior to Game 2, Thunder coach Billy Donovan presented a laundry list his team had to be better at on both sides of the ball. Thursday, he got what he wanted on one side of the ball.
“Our guys battled and fought and competed at a really high level defensively,” he said.
Yet, the Thunder also lost their sixth game in the bubble, having won 4 of 8 before the playoffs began.
The last 10 game stretch in which the Thunder lost 6-of-10 games occurred between Nov. 12 and Dec. 4, games 11 through 20. Between that time and entering the bubble, OKC went 32-12.
The Thunder have lost lost three straight games and, but for an inspired comeback from its bench, creating a 1-point victory over Miami, that number would be four. The last time (and only other time) OKC lost three straight games came Nov. 18-22, twice to the Lakers, once to the Clippers, two of them on a back-to-back in Los Angeles.
Chris Paul took some solace in the idea that Houston has won twice at “home” and the Thunder now get the next two at “home.”
Whatever, OKC must start winning.
Notable
• Hard for Harden: It ought to matter, though it didn’t on Thursday, but nobody seems to have as much success as Oklahoma City defending James Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer. Harden averaged 34.3 points during the regular season and in three regular season and two playoff games against OKC, he’s netted 40, 17, 29, 37 and 21. The 17 came Jan. 9, the 37th game of the season, and marked a low to that point in the season for Harden. Friday’s 21 marked his lowest output in 11 games. Game 1, Tuesday, is the only time Harden’s shot 50% (12 of 22) against the Thunder this season.
• Turnover issues: Houston did not commit a single turnover in the first half Thursday. Oklahoma City committed just three, but finished with 13 to Houston’s seven. The Thunder were supposed to be the more ball-secure team entering the postseason, coughing it up 13.7 times per outing, seventh best in the league. The Rockets entered turning it over 14.6, yet have only turned it over 14 times, total, in the series.
Tip-ins
Oklahoma City actually outshot Houston overall (44.3% to 41.8%), from 3-point land (34.4% to 33.95) and the free-throw line (89.5% to 88.9%) … 56 of Houston’s 91 shot attempts came from 3-point land, an NBA playoff record … In two playoff games, OKC has seven fast-break points … Houston grabbed more offensive rebounds (11) than OKC (8).
Next
Game 3 tips off at 5 p.m. Saturday. ESPN has the national television broadcast, while Fox Sports Oklahoma has the local broadcast.
— Clay Horning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.