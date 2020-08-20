Via a 111-98 defeat, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell behind 2-0 in their first round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets Thursday afternoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
The Thunder led by six points at the half and a point after three quarters, but suffered too many offensive droughts to hold off the Rockets.
Oklahoma City led 78-77 entering the fourth quarter and scored the first basket of the frame, a mid-range jumper from Chris Paul. It took nine more possessions before the Thunder scored again. During that time the Rockets pulled ahead 94-80.
The Thunder did not threaten again.
Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points. Danilo Gallinari added 17 and Paul finished with 14.
Making just 5 of 16 shots, James Harden still led Houston with 21 points. Six other Rockets finished in double figures, led by Danuel House's 19.
Game 3 tips off at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Transcript will have additional coverage of this game later Thursday evening.
