For its first round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Oklahoma City swapped its 12th overall pick with Dallas’ 10th pick to acquire Kentucky’s Cason Wallace.
The Thunder also received Davis Bertans in the trade. In Wallace, the Thunder get a 6-2 guard that played just one season with the Wildcats.
As a freshman, Wallace averaged 11.7 points per game, but was particularly impressive on the defensive end of the court. At 6-2 and averaging two steals a game in college, Wallace has an impressive combination of strength and quickness.
Bertans joins his fourth franchise in six seasons in the league. The small forward has averaged 4.6 points per game and 1.2 rebounds per game over his career.
The Mavericks acquired the rights to Dereck Lively II of Duke as the 12th overall pick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.