Oklahoma City made its draft-night moves official Thursday and secured another trade with Miami that will send Victor Oladipo back to his former team.
The Thunder acquire the rights to 10th overall pick Cason Wallace as well as forward Davis Bertans. Meanwhile, the Mavericks obtain 12th overall pick Dereck Lively II.
Wallace played one season of college basketball at Kentucky. The 6-4 guard quickly emerged as a skilled defender with the Wildcats, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors, while coming away with 63 steals, which is third-most in program history by a freshman.
The Thunder receive Oladipo, a 2029 second-round draft pick and a 2030 second-round draft pick in exchange for cash considerations. The deal helps the Heat offload Oladipo’s $9.5 million contract, while the two-time all star continues to recover from a knee injury stemming from last season’s playoffs.
Oladipo played for the Thunder during the 2016-17 season and averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 67 starts. Last season he was a role player for the Heat before tearing his left patellar tendon, his third major injury in the last four years.
