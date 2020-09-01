Only four days earlier, the NBA and its players association, of which Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul is president, jointly announced three initiatives, one of which was to make each organization's arena a voting facility for the 2020 general election or, barring that “find another election-related use for the facility.”
The Oklahoma City Thunder have found one.
On Tuesday, the franchise announced that, inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, it would play host to “voter registration drives every Saturday from Sept. 12 to Oct. 4, leading up to the Oct. 9 deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.”
In the he announcement, the Thunder said it would be “a multi-faceted and sustainable initiative to promote voting, with an emphasis on ensuring that all eligible Oklahoma citizens are registered to vote, educate themselves on candidates and issues, and then cast their ballots via in-person or early and mail-in absentee voting.”
The voter education and registration drive will take place on four Saturdays during the time period, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
“In addition to the arena registration events, the Thunder will coordinate with local leaders and organizations to take the register and vote message into neighborhoods throughout the community, with a goal of making the resources and information as accessible as possible,” the announcement continued. “The Thunder corporate offices at the arena will also make voter registration and other voting information available during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Sept. 14.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.