COMING UP
Tuesday
Game 1
Oklahoma City vs. Houston
What: Western Conference quarterfinal
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: The Field House, Orlando, Fla.
TV: TNT, FSOK
Thursday
Game 2
Oklahoma City vs. Houston
What: Western Conference quarterfinal
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: The Field House, Orlando, Fla.
TV: ESPN, FSOK
Saturday
Game 3
Oklahoma City vs. Houston
What: Western Conference quarterfinal
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: The Field House, Orlando, Fla.
TV: ESPN, FSOK
Monday
Game 4
Oklahoma City vs. Houston
What: Western Conference quarterfinal
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: The Field House, Orlando, Fla.
TV: TNT, FSOK
THUNDER NUMBERS
Record: 44-28 (No. 5 seed)
Points/game: 110.4
FG percentage: 46.8
3FG percentage: 35.5
FT percentage: 79.6
Rebounds/game: 42.9
Assists/game: 21.7
Turnovers/game: 13.7
Opp. Points/game: 108.4
Opp. FG percentage: 45.5
Opp. 3FG percentage: 34.0
Opp FT percentage: 79.5
Opp. Rebounds/game: 44.8
Opp. Assists/game: 23.0
Opp. Turnovers/game: 14.2
THUNDER LEADERS
Chris Paul: 17.6 ppg, 6.7 apg, 1.6 spg
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 19 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.3 apg
Dennis Schroder: 18.9 ppg, 4.0 apg, 38.5 3FG pct.
Danilo Gallinari: 18.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 40.5 3FG pct.
ROCKETS NUMBERS
Record: 44-28 (No. 4 seed)
Points/game: 117.8
FG percentage: 45.1
3FG percentage: 34.5
FT percentage: 79.1
Rebounds/game: 44.3
Assists/game: 21.6
Turnovers/game: 14.7
Opp. Points/game: 114.8
Opp. FG percentage: 46.2
Opp. 3FG percentage: 34.9
Opp FT percentage: 76.1
Opp. Rebounds/game: 47.9
Opp. Assists/game: 25.3
Opp. Turnovers/game: 16.2
ROCKETS LEADERS
James Harden: 34.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.8 spg
Russell Westbrook: 27.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 7.0 apg, 1.6 spg
FOUR KEYS
Don’t foul
• It’s a little hard to believe, but the Rockets matched the Thunder’s 44-28 regular season record despite shooting a lower overall percentage than their opponents, as well as a lower 3-point percentage than their opponents. Houston has been outrebounded by opponents, too. The Rockets won anyway because they attempted a second-best-in-the-NBA 26.1 free throws per game, canning an average 20.6 — second in the league to the Clippers’ 20.8 — to their opponents’ 18.1. That scant difference has made a huge difference for a team that averages three more points per game — 117.8 to 114.8 — than the opposition. If the Thunder can keep the Rockets off the free-throw line, they might have a hard time losing.
Hard on Harden
• The way Houston has turned its offensive over to James Harden, the league’s second leading scorer (34.1 ppg) behind Portland’s Damian Lillard (37.6), may be antithetical to the game and no fun to watch, though it remains effective. Thus, if the Thunder can hold Harden down or, barring that, make him inefficient despite the points he scores, they’ll be ahead of the game. Good for Oklahoma City, it can throw several looks Harden’s way. From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s length, to Andre Roberson’s savvy, to the brute force of Lu Dort, to the high-speed chasing of Terrance Ferguson. Harden doesn’t have to be stopped, only frustrated, and the Thunder may have the bodies to make that happen.
Win turnover battle
• Turning the ball over 13.7 times per game makes the Thunder one of the most secure teams in the league. Only San Antonio, Dallas, Portland, Orlando and Indiana turn it over less. Yet, while the Rockets give the ball away 14.7 times per game, they still enjoy a better turnover differential than the Thunder — 1.5 — the result of getting an average 16.2 giveaways from their opponent. Only Chicago and Toronto force more. Beyond the free-throw line, it’s the other place the Rockets clearly outperform foes. If the Thunder can be on the right side of those figures, it may also be hard for them to lose.
Follow Paul
• Thunder point guard Chris Paul has led a team the way he’s leading OKC before. His third year in the league, 2008, in New Orleans, the then-Hornets went 56-26, matching San Antonio for the second best record in the Western Conference. Nobody saw it coming. The Hornets then knocked off Dallas in five games and even took a 2-0 edge over San Antonio before falling in six games. Paul averaged 21.1 points, a league best 11.6 assists and finished second in the MVP race to Los Angeles’ Kobe Bryant. If the Thunder can continue to follow their leader, they’re bound to go at least as far as they’re supposed to in this very unique season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.