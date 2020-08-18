Shocking.
So shocking, perhaps, it can’t possibly be true.
Following Tuesday’s playoff opening 123-108 disaster of a Game 1 Western Conference quarterfinal loss to the Houston Rockets, Thunder fans hope so, at least.
They must, because here are a few of the assumptions everybody’s made about this team.
Via Chris Paul and the veterans who surround him — Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari, Dennis Schroder — no NBA team possesses finer leadership than Oklahoma City.
The players like each other. They really like each other. They have chemistry on the court and off. Maybe more chemistry than everybody else, and it fueled them to the Western Conference’s best post-Thanksgiving record.
Given that, this crazy bubble existence they’re trapped within ought to work for them.
It may be the same thing every day, as coach Billy Donovan said Monday, but they’re in it together and all we’ve seen from them prior to entering the bubble tells us they ought to excel within it.
Tuesday placed those assumptions at risk.
“We got very slow. We didn’t play with any force,” Donovan said. “We weren’t getting downhill and running … We need to play with a better tempo and pace.”
It’s almost like Russell Westbrook’s absence from the Rocket lineup, due to a right quad injury, served the Rockets better than it served the Thunder.
Had Westbrook played, at least when James Harden rested, the Rockets would have pushed the pace, gone up and down the floor, and just maybe shaken OKC out of its playoff slumber.
It didn’t happen.
“We need to play Thunder basketball,” said Gallinari, whose 29 points were wasted in a game the Thunder were hardly in following the first seven minutes of the second quarter. “We need to go up and down the court and pick up the pace.”
It’s an odd thought, but it’s what everybody was talking about afterward.
OKC is not one of the NBA’s up-and-down teams, yet nor are the Thunder walk-it-up artists. They need their share of free points.
Netting an average 16.9 points off turnovers through the regular season, putting them in the middle of the NBA pack, the Thunder managed just six Tuesday night in the bubble.
Netting an average 9.5 fast-break points over the regular season, Oklahoma City ranked 29th of 30 teams. Still, Monday, the Thunder managed only two.
Harden was Harden, finishing with 37 points on 12 of 22 shooting, 6 of 13 from distance and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, yet a bigger issue was the timeless Jeff Green, who’s still in the league after departing Oklahoma City two different times about a decade ago.
He finished with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting off the bench. More astounding, the Rockets outscored the Thunder by 28 points during Green’s 32 minutes on the court. Over Harden’s 34, OKC was outscored by only 10.
“Hopefully, coming back in Game 2,” Donovan said, “we can play a whole lot better on both ends.”
It would seem impossible not to. Of course, it seemed impossible the Thunder would ever play such a Game 1 stinker in the first place.
In the break between the first and second quarters, Donovan was interviewed on the court for the TNT broadcast. Even then he was talking about how his team wasn’t moving. He wanted more pace. He wanted it to play “downhill.”
At the time, the Thunder trailed 28-20. Just 7:34 of clock time later, they trailed 55-35.
They cut the deficit here and there, yet never threatened to take the game back.
They were pulled under.
No leadership nor chemistry came to the rescue.
“We’re got to figure it out,” Paul said.
Fast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.