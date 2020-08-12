Another game, another comeback victory for the Thunder.
Despite a close game at half, the Thunder found themselves trailing the Heat by more than 20 points in the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Thunder coach Billy Donovan inserted his bench into the game, as it looked like the Thunder were content to run the clock out.
However, like they have so many times this season, a late rally put the Thunder back in it.
The Thunder trailed by just two points with 10 seconds remaining, and center Mike Muscala nailed a 3-pointer to give the team a 1-point lead. The Heat missed a shot at the buzzer, ensuring the Thunder's 116-115 win.
The Thunder improves to 44-27 at the Disney World bubble.
Here are four observations from the Thunder’s win:
1. Darius Bazley does it again
It appears the rookie hasn’t cooled off from his recent string of offensive performances.
After scoring 20-plus in the Thunder’s last two games, Bazley followed it up with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including five 3-pointers. He also added nine rebounds and four assists.
Bazley was instrumental in the Thunder’s late fourth quarter, and he assisted on Muscala’s game winning shot. He led the Thunder with a team-high 20 plus-minus in 26 minutes of action.
Bazley has been the most impressive bench player for the Thunder in Dennis Schroder’s absence.
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts offensive woes behind him
Gilgeous-Alexander put on a show in the first half.
He scored all 18 of his points in the first 24 minutes of action, and looked more comfortable as the team’s lone point guard when he played without Chris Paul.
He didn’t add much to his stat line in the second half, but Donovan took his starters off the floor in the third quarter and they never returned to the game.
Gilgeous-Alexander has struggled offensively since the NBA restart, and it was a positive sign that he found rhythm in the first half.
3. Luguentz Dort collides awkwardly with Heat forward Jae Crowder
All Thunder players (minus Schroder) were active on Wednesday, inching the Thunder closer to full health ahead of the playoffs.
However, Dort collided awkwardly with Crowder in the second quarter and looked to be in pain for several minutes. He was able to walk off the floor under his own power and was escorted to the Thunder’s medical tent.
There were no immediate updates on Dort’s injury after the game, but his status needs to be monitored ahead of the team’s final seeding game on Friday.
4. Wednesday’s win locks up the Thunder’s first-round matchup
Muscala’s shot did more than win the game.
With his shot, it locked the Thunder into a first-round playoff matchup with the Houston Rockets. After the Thunder and Rockets' infamous trade last summer involving Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul, the teams will battle out for a spot in the second round.
Friday’s game, win or lose, will have no impact on the Thunder’s playoff matchup. They will play the Rockets in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup.
Up next
The Thunder will play the Los Angeles Clippers in the final seeding game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The game will air on FOX Sports Oklahoma, ESPN and WWLS-FM 98.1 in Oklahoma City.
