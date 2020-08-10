The Thunder got out to a hot start during Monday’s game against the Suns, despite missing several key players.
The team jumped out to a 37-23 lead at the end of the first quarter, and held an 8-point advantage late in the second. A 12-3 Suns run gave Phoenix a 65-64 lead, however, by halftime.
The Thunder never managed to regain its early momentum in the second half, and the Suns came away with a 128-101 victory.
The loss drops the Thunder’s record 43-27 on the season and 3-3 at the Disney World bubble. Phoenix improved to 32-39 and stays undefeated at 6-0 in the bubble.
Here are four observations from the Thunder’s loss on Monday.
1. Several players out for Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari, Dennis Schröder and Nerlens Noel did not play in Monday’s game.
That list includes three of the Thunder’s top four scorers, and the lack of offensive punch was noticeable as the Suns made their run late in the second quarter.
Monday marked Adams' third consecutive missed game and the second consecutive for Noel. While it is unknown when Schröder will return to the team, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said the other four missing players are dealing with minor injuries, per Erik Horne of The Athletic. Donovan reportedly said he doesn’t anticipate the injuries will lead to long-term absences.
2. Darius Bazley continues to shine
The rookie followed Sunday’s career-high 23 points with another solid offensive outing on Monday.
Bazley finished with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 2 of 4 from the 3-point line, and added 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. He also led the team in minutes played with 34 on Monday.
Monday’s performance also put Bazley in rare company, as he joined former Thunder guards Russell Westbrook and James Harden as the franchise's only rookies to score 20 points or more in consecutive games.
Bazley looks headed for a substantial bench role once the playoffs begin, and his continued growth on offense will be something to keep an eye on.
3. Bench players continue to play for minutes
Outside of Bazley, it appears that Donovan is giving other bench players a chance to make their case for playoff minutes.
The bench’s performance since the restart, however, has been inconsistent. Hamidou Diallo led the bench with nine points on Monday but shot just 4 of 13 from the floor.
The other likely candidates for reserve action didn’t fare much better. Andre Roberson played 13 minutes and finished with seven points, Terrance Ferguson struggled again with two points on 1 of 5 shooting in 17 minutes, and Deonte Burton finished with two points in 32 minutes.
Abdel Nader got the start on Monday and finished with 15 points.
With two games left for the playoffs, Donovan appears undecided on a bench rotation.
4. The Suns remain the last undefeated team in the bubble
Devin Booker has got the Suns playing well at the right time.
Booker led the team with 35 points on Monday, and the win puts the Suns a half-game back of the nine-seed Portland Trailblazers.
Based on the Western Conference standings, a play-in tournament for the eighth seed will happen, but it remains unclear which two teams will battle it out for the final playoff spot.
Up next
The Thunder will play the Heat at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will air on FOX Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV and WWLS-FM 98.1 in Oklahoma City.
