Just like Friday’s game against the Grizzlies, the Thunder jumped out to an early lead on Sunday.
The Thunder scored 10 unanswered points to start the game against the Wizards. Its lead increased to 15 points halfway through the first quarter. Unlike Friday’s game, the Thunder held on and never looked back.
The Wizards, missing key player Bradley Beal, never threatened the Thunder’s advantage, and the Thunder rode its momentum to a 121-103 victory.
Rookie Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 23 points, followed by 20 points from Danilo Gallinari and 18 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Chris Paul finished with 13 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
The win improves the team’s record to 43-26 on the season and 3-2 in the Disney World bubble. The Wizards are 0-5 since the NBA restart.
Here are four observations from Sunday’s win:
1. A career-high game for Bazley
Near the end of the third quarter, Bazley made an impressive step-back 3-pointer to give the rookie a career-high 20 points.
Bazley made another three-pointer in the fourth quarter to add to his career-high night, and finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes. He shot 8 of 13 from the floor and made five 3-pointers.
Bazley struggled in the team’s last four games in the bubble, shooting just 32% from the floor, including an 0-of-7 shooting performance against the Lakers last Wednesday.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan appears committed to giving Bazley minutes off the bench, and it paid off in a big way Sunday.
2. Mike Muscala steps up
Thunder centers Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel were late additions to the team’s injury report (both listed out with soreness), and Muscala was inserted into the starting lineup as the team’s only available center.
He contributed to OKC's quick start, making three of his four 3-pointers to help the team find an early lead. He finished with 14 points and three rebounds.
While Adams and Noel aren’t expected to miss significant time, it’s important for Muscala to give the team production if Donovan calls his number. He’s not a great defender, but his shooting ability helps space the floor for the Thunder’s guards, particularly when he’s shooting as well as he did on Sunday.
3. Terrance Ferguson continues to struggle
Ferguson was thrust into action for his first meaningful minutes in the bubble with the absences of Adams, Noel and Dennis Schröder.
Despite making his first shot of the game, Ferguson didn’t contribute much else, and finished with just three points on just 1-of-6 shooting.
Ferguson’s performance Sunday was indicative of his struggles all season. He’s averaging 4.7 pointson a subpar 37% shooting from the floor and 30% from 3.
With other players such as Abdel Nader (six points) and Hamidou Diallo (13 points) continuing to see minutes off the bench, it’s difficult to see Ferguson having a role in the playoffs once Oklahoma City is fully healthy.
4. Thunder regains the fifth seed, for now
Sunday’s win gives the Thunder some temporary separation from the other teams in the Western Conference standings.
The Thunder’s playoff seed is still up in the air heading into the final games of the bubble. The Thunder could finish anywhere from the three-seed to the seven-seed with the Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks all jockeying for position
The Thunder’s final three games in the bubble could have a significant impact on where they finish in the standings.
Up next
The Thunder will play the Suns (5-0 in the bubble) at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The game will air on FOX Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV and WWLS-FM 98.1 in Oklahoma City.
