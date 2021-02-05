Need to know
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his second consecutive game on Friday.
The third-year guard’s absence is due to a left knee sprain suffered during Monday’s game against the Rockets. Friday’s game marked just the fourth game Gilgeous-Alexander has missed in his career.
It’s unclear when Gilgeous-Alexander will return to the lineup. Before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said he and forward Lugentz Dort are considered day-to-day.
“[The timeline is] not specific, but it’s not overly serious for either of them,” Daigneault said. “That’s the only thing I can really say. It’s day-to-day.”
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 19 appearances this season.
Notable
• Miller provides spark: It was a solid night for the 2012 second-round pick.
Miller made three of his five 3-pointers against the Timberwolves, finishing with nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes. Miller was thrust into action with the Thunder’s depleted roster, and it was just his fifth appearance for the Thunder this season.
Miller had scored six total points in his previous four appearances.
With the T-Wolves seemingly running away with the game early in the fourth, Miller hit his third 3-pointer of the night to cut the lead to six points, helping the Thunder fight its way back into the game.
The availability of Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort for tonight’s game will likely determine if Miller earns more minutes.
Next
The Thunder play the Timberwolves for the second consecutive night at 7 p.m. today at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
— Jesse Crittenden
