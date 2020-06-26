Horning: In a position to give us something, Chris Paul stonewalls

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

The NBA's 2019-20 season reboot was finalized on Friday and provided a schedule for each of the 22 participating franchises.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play eight games in Orlando, each of which will be available to watch on FOX Sports Oklahoma.

Here is the complete Thunder slate:

Aug. 1 vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Denver, 3 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. LA Lakers, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Memphis, 3 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Phoenix, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Miami, 7 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. LA Clippers, TBD

