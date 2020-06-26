The NBA's 2019-20 season reboot was finalized on Friday and provided a schedule for each of the 22 participating franchises.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play eight games in Orlando, each of which will be available to watch on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
Here is the complete Thunder slate:
Aug. 1 vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 3 vs. Denver, 3 p.m.
Aug. 5 vs. LA Lakers, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 7 vs. Memphis, 3 p.m.
Aug. 9 vs. Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 10 vs. Phoenix, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. Miami, 7 p.m.
Aug. 14 vs. LA Clippers, TBD
