Report: Thunder sends Chris Paul to Phoenix in 6-player trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder wasted no time making a move after the NBA's trade moratorium was lifted Monday — and a major move at that.
The Thunder reportedly sent star guard Chris Paul, along with Abdel Nader, to Phoenix in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania.
