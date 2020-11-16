You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking News

breaking topical alert featured

Report: Thunder sends Chris Paul to Phoenix in 6-player trade

Heat Thunder Basketball

Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul points to a teammate during the first quarter against Miami on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

 Kevin C. Cox

The Oklahoma City Thunder wasted no time making a move after the NBA's trade moratorium was lifted Monday — and a major move at that.

The Thunder reportedly sent star guard Chris Paul, along with Abdel Nader, to Phoenix in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This is a developing story.

Keep up with the Sooners on social media by following OU Gameday by Norman Transcript on Facebook and @transcript on Twitter. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you