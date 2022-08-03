As the calendar flips to August, the NBA's dog days have arrived.
Thanks to the nine-month-long season and the two-month extravaganza between the draft and free agency, the NBA dominates public discourse for most of the year except when it comes to August and most of September.
The slowest days of the offseason – assuming a Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell trade isn't made in the coming weeks – are here. With that in mind, I asked Thunder fans on social media to send questions I could answer for a Thunder mailbag.
I was asked 10 questions on Twitter about the Thunder and will answer all 10 in this piece. Let’s get started:
1. How much does the team’s spacing on offense improve this year? Where will they rank across the league?
I think the Thunder's spacing improves this season simply because it can’t go anywhere but up. The Thunder have been one of the worst three-point shooting teams over the last two seasons and ranked dead last in three-point field goal percentage last season.
The additions of 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and assistant coach Chip Engelland should improve the team’s spacing, as the former has shown the ability to create his own shot from outside while the latter is viewed as one of the best shooting coaches in the league.
In terms of where they’ll rank, the Thunder have been a very high volume three-point shooting team since head coach Mark Daigneault took over, ranking 13th and seventh in attempts per game over his last two seasons, respectively. I expect that trend to continue and the efficiency to increase enough where they aren’t basement dwellers.
2. With Holmgren alleviating some of our rim-protecting struggles, does shooting inherently become our biggest weakness?
100 percent. I’d argue that outside shooting was the biggest weakness regardless of drafting Holmgren.
The Thunder showed last season before the All-Star break that you can build a competent defensive identity without needing a traditional rim protector if all five players on the floor are in synch and making their proper rotations.
Of course, that’s an impossible thing to ask, as it requires every player on a team to play perfectly every second they’re on the floor together. This is where the addition of Holmgren helps out big time as the margin of error on defense drastically increases.
Outside shooting has plagued the Thunder since the team arrived from Seattle and that’s been more glaring in recent years without having superstar talent to mask it. The addition of Engelland to the coaching staff is a huge shot to the arm as he should be able to install better shooting techniques and lessons that will pay dividends in the future.
3. What type of player should the Thunder draft next summer?
It's a cop-out answer, but they should draft the best player available. The Thunder are not in a position where they can pick and choose which players to draft depending on positional need. They need talent wherever they can get it.
4. Jaylin Williams or Darius Bazley?
In terms of who can be the more productive player next season, I have to go with Bazley simply based on seniority and experience. Bazley is one of the longest-tenured players on the team as he enters his fourth season and has shown good shot-blocking abilities.
But in terms of who I’d rather have for the foreseeable future, I’d take Williams just because of his age and inexperience. While Williams is only a couple of years younger than Bazley and still has a ton to work on – especially on the offensive side – he has more room to grow.
At this point, it feels like Bazley is who he is: a decent NBA player who’ll struggle on offense but can provide help on defense. While there’s a good chance Williams doesn’t pan out or reach the level of NBA player Bazley currently is at, give me the unknown over the known in this scenario.
5. When we look back at this season at the end of the year, which lineup has the highest net rating?
This is a really good question.
The majority of the team's most used five-man Thunder lineups last season had a negative net rating, which makes sense for a team that finished with the fourth-worst record.
The five-man group with the highest net rating that played at least 45 minutes together was the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lugentz Dort, Darius Bazley and Mike Muscala lineup, which outscored opponents by 9.9 points per 100 possessions.
The answer to this question boils down to basically who the best five players on the team are more than who has the highest potential. With that established, a lineup of Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Dort, Kenrich Williams and Holmgren is a proper guess.
6. If you had to pick one, who would you say is more likely to develop into an All-Star – Ousmane Dieng or Jalen Williams?
Dieng.
When the Thunder picked back-to-back at the No. 11 and No. 12 spots in the 2022 NBA draft, they essentially selected a young project player in Dieng and a ready-now developed player in Jalen Williams.
Dieng will likely be a multi-year project, but the 19-year-old certainly has the tools to develop into an All-Star if everything goes right for him. Dieng showed glimpses during the NBA Summer League of having a legitimate outside shot and driving ability. If he can sharpen his blade in those areas, then he can definitely develop into a legit scoring threat from the wing.
Williams will be the better player for the immediate future and has a good chance of being the better player overall, but Dieng’s ceiling — albeit unlikely to reach — is higher. (Plus, it also helps that Dieng likely has the French and Australian demographic for fan votes.)
7. Will the Thunder tank next season or not?
I expect to see a similar pattern next season as we’ve seen over the last two seasons. The Thunder are young enough to organically be a bad team, but if the organization wants top-three lottery odds, it will likely take sitting out the veterans and the best players in the last few weeks of the regular season.
Considering Victor Wembanyama is projected to be a generational prospect in the 2023 draft, the Thunder might be enticed enough to pull the same trick it pulled the last two Aprils, even if it results in public backlash and groans from the locker room.
8. Can Gilgeous-Alexander make the All-Star team while OKC is still able to go deep in the draft?
If Gilgeous-Alexander has a great first half of the season, I don't see why not. Team records usually don’t stop players from being selected for All-Star games. For example, last season’s All-Star roster included four players on teams that didn’t make the playoffs.
I think what might stop Gilgeous-Alexander from making an All-Star game is a lack of exposure. The Thunder has been a relative unknown on the national stage in recent years and rarely — if at all — play nationally-televised games. The Thunder hasn’t had a regular season game on ESPN or TNT since the 2020 NBA playoffs.
It’s hard for players to get votes if fans outside of Oklahoma City rarely see a player play. Unless Gilgeous-Alexander has a massive scoring year, that’ll continue to be the case.
9. Who is REALLY the next Nick Collison?
That’s easy. The next Nick Collison is Kenrich Williams. Or Mike Muscala. Or Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Or perhaps even Jaylin Williams one day. Really depends on the day you ask this question. All of them have the potential of sticking around long term and becoming a beloved player.
10. If we were to get a “Thunderstruck 2” movie, who should be the main actors?
It should probably be players who’ll be on the team in the long run so the movie doesn’t become quickly outdated. With that said, probably Giddey and Holmgren since they’ll be locked up in OKC for most of the 2020s.
Plus getting Giddey to star in the movie could juice up the box office big time with the international numbers, as I’m sure it’ll be required viewing in Australia.