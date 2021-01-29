Need to know
After an unexpected string of hot-shooting games to start the season, Luguentz Dort has cooled off.
The Thunder sophomore finished Friday’s 147-125 loss to the Brooklyn Nets with 10 points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field, marking his fourth straight game to struggle from the floor.
Dort has made just 12 of his last 42 shots, including 6 of 27 from the 3-point line, in his last four games.
Heading into Friday’s contest, Dort was second on the team in points per game (12.8) and first in 3-point percentage (40.6).
Dort’s exceptional shooting has been a major reason the Thunder have won nearly half of their 18 games. If Dort’s cold shooting continues, the team’s offensive woes are likely to persist.
Notable
• No homecoming: Kevin Durant did not suit up against his former team.
Durant, who traveled with the Nets but didn’t play due to injury recovery, hasn’t played in Oklahoma City since April 2018, and has only played at Chesapeake Energy Arena three times since leaving in free agency in 2016, all with the Golden State Warriors.
Since the Nets are only scheduled to visit the Thunder once this year, Durant’s next chance to play in Oklahoma City will be more than three years after his last appearance.
• Pokusevski’s struggles continues: Through 18 games, the Thunder rookie has not found his footing.
Pokusevski finished with two points in 15 minutes against the Nets, missing all three of his 3-point attempts. Pokusevski, who has appeared in all 18 games, has yet to make his mark for the team offensively.
He is averaging 3.5 points a game on 25% shooting from the field and 20% from the 3-point line.
Next
The Thunder host the Rockets at 7 p.m. Monday.
Commented
