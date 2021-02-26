Friday wasn’t the best performance for the Norman native.
Atlanta point guard Trae Young made two of his first three shots but struggled mightily shooting from the floor the rest of the way, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 7-of-21 shooting.
Luguentz Dort drew the primary assignment on Young, and the Thunder schemed to take away Young’s off-the-dribble 3-pointers. Young looked indecisive at times, getting caught in the air without deciding whether to shoot or pass.
Young’s highlight of the game came when he sank a deep 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to cut the Thunder’s lead to six.
On the season, Young is averaging 27 points, 9.5 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
Notable
• Bazley bounces back: After not recording any points on eights shots Wednesday, Bazley responded with one of his best games of the season against the Hawks.
Darius Bazley finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor, and capped off his performance with a dunk over Hawks forward John Collins.
Bazley also recorded a steal and a block.
It’s been an up-and-down year for the NBA sophomore, but Friday’s game served as a reminder of Bazley’s potential. The game marked Bazley’s third 18-point game in his last eight outings.
• Diallo sits out: Hamidou Diallo missed Friday’s game due to a groin injury he sustained Wednesday.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Diallo could be out until after the All-Star break next week.
Diallo is averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.
Next
The Thunder host the Nuggets at 7 tonight.
