OKLAHOMA CITY — Two minutes, 30 seconds remained and the Thunder needed a basket.
After a Trae Young 3-pointer cut the Thunder’s lead to six, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbled the ball up the floor and prepared to run a pick-and-roll with Isaiah Roby. The Hawks trapped Gilgeous-Alexander, but instead of forcing it, he released the ball to Roby, who found Luguentz Dort wide open in the corner.
Dort calmly sank the 3-pointer, restoring the Thunder’s lead en route to a 118-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
It was a perfect example of the Thunder’s commitment to passing the ball, a trait that hasn’t necessarily been apparent on past Thunder teams.
This season, the Thunder rank ninth in passes per game with 294, according to NBA.com. For reference, the Thunder finished dead last in passes per game from 2015 to 2019, and finished in the bottom half of the league last season.
Those previous Thunder teams didn’t pass much in part because of Russell Westbrook’s ability to create offense by himself. Without anyone to match Westbrook’s playmaking on the team this season, the team has focused on creating shots through its increased ball movement.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault believes the team’s passing against the Hawks was one of its best performances this season, and a testament to the team's unselfish play in recent weeks.
“We had some unbelievable possessions with great ball movement that resulted in great shots tonight,” Daigneault said. “This is an unselfish team, and we spread the ball around on a lot of possessions tonight, and we’ve done that throughout the season.”
The ball movement has been a collective effort. The team finished with 31 assists on 46 made shots, compared to 21 assists on 43 makes for the Hawks, and eight Thunder players recorded at least one assist.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team’s leader in assists at 6.4 per game, finished with four dimes. Ty Jerome, who made his Thunder debut Friday, recorded seven and Theo Maledon led the team with 12.
Maledon’s passing was crucial to the Thunder’s win, as Maledon made multiple plays after the Hawks worked to force the ball away from Gilgeous-Alexander. Maledon added 13 points to finish with a double-double.
Maledon’s inclusion in the starting lineup in recent weeks stems from the impact his playmaking has on the team, Daigneault said.
“None of the passes [he made tonight] were surprising because he had that when we drafted him,” Daigneault said. “We’ve encouraged him to play more aggressively, and tonight he played in that mode and it created a lot of advantages for him, and with those advantages he was able to make more of those passes and get more of those looks. He’s always been able to make those passes, and we need him to stay in that zone.”
Reserve guard Kenrich Williams, who finished with 15 points, said the team’s passing helped the energy on the floor.
“We’re just playing unselfishly and making the extra pass. We really shared the ball,” Williams said. “I think this was our best game in terms of sharing the ball and playing team basketball.”
The team has made an effort to play together and share the ball, and that commitment led to one of the team’s best performances.
“Guys are just playing for each other. I feel like we’ve been winning the last couple of nights and in spurts this season [because of that], but we’ve got to keep doing that for a full 48 minutes,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’re getting better at it, but we’re not satisfied with that. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”
