With the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons both rebuilding, the comparisons between both teams have grown louder with the additions of high-lottery talent each draft cycle.
The Pistons have Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. The Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort and — eventually — Chet Holmgren.
When the two teams met Tuesday for a preseason battle, members of both young cores showed out.
Oklahoma City was able to use a 22-8 third-quarter run to take the lead and the Pistons never recovered, as the Thunder won 115-98
Here are four takeaways from the Thunder’s preseason win:
1. Giddey’s 3-point shot shows progress
The talk of training camp and preseason has been centered around Giddey and his working relationship with shooting guru coach Chip Engelland.
When the Thunder signed Engelland in the offseason, Giddey’s name was the first player many brought up as a major beneficiary after he shot 26.3 percent from 3 on nearly four attempts last season.
Giddey confirmed during training camp that he’s working with Engelland on a near-daily basis. While it’s just preseason, Giddey had his best shooting game under Engelland against the Pistons as he scored 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 4-of-8 from 3 to go with nine assists and five rebounds.
It’s not just outside shots either. Giddey even made a contested midrange jumper off the dribble over Stewart.
It’s still just preseason, but there’s reasons to be confident that Giddey’s shooting mechanics will be translatable once the season starts.
2. Aleksej Pokusevski finding a rhythm
Since entering the league in 2020, Pokusevski has been more of a theoretical player.
Can Pokusevski become a respectable shooter? Can he limit the wild plays? Can he hold up against bigger NBA forwards?
With the required caveat that it’s just preseason, Pokusevski looked more than theoretical against the Pistons.
In Tuesday’s preseason win, Pokusevski played like a Swiss army knife, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Despite having a long shot to be a starter at the beginning of training camp, Pokusevski has played his way into the conversation.
3. Jalen Williams does a little bit of everythingWhen asked which positions he prefers to play, Williams pushed back and said he’s willing to play whichever of the five positions the team asks.
Williams’ versatility was on full display against the Pistons, as he finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The 21-year-old was given a different role this time around than the usual backup point guard reps he’s received in preseason. Whether it’s on the ball or off the ball, Williams looks ready to contribute.
4. Ousmane Dieng’s flashes potential
The other player that’s worked with Engelland the most has been Dieng, who had his best offensive outing against the Pistons.
The 19-year-old finished with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting that included going a perfect 3-of-3 from three.
The defensive talent has already been displayed in the preseason with Dieng, but if he can turn these offensive flashes into regular occurrences, then that’ll unlock a new level for him.
Other Notes
• Bazley, Dort impress: Bazley’s best preseason performance came against the Pistons, as he finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench. All of Bazley’s shots came deep inside the paint. If he can continue to play well, he could begin to find a real rhythm in the NBA.
Dort had another solid game as he finished with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 2-of-4 from outside. This comes a game after Dort scored 23 points in 18 minutes.
Before Sunday, Dort did not play a professional basketball game for eight months after undergoing season-ending torn labrum surgery in March and missing the start of the preseason with a concussion.
Two preseason games in and it’s safe to say Dort hasn’t lost a step.
• New players see the floor: The Thunder’s latest signee – Abdul Gaddy – played four minutes. The Thunder signed Gaddy after waiving Jaden Shackelford on Monday.
Both moves were likely made to gain the G League rights of both players in order to roster them on the OKC Blue when its season starts in November.
The Thunder have played musical chairs with its final roster spot as it has been signed and then quickly waived multiple players since the start of training camp to gain their G League rights.
• Pistons injury: Marvin Bagley III suffered a non-contact knee injury in the opening minute of this game after slipping on the court. The former No. 2 pick needed help to exit the floor.
