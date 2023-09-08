Norman High running back Devin Alexander took the handoff and made two Moore defenders miss as he made a quick cut to the outside.
As Alexander hit the second level, it was obvious no one was going to catch him. The senior speedster had already made that perfectly clear many times throughout Friday’s game.
But as the Tigers took a 42-35 lead, it still left the Moore offense over a minute-and-a-half to answer. That lead looked safe as Behr Boyd slung Moore quarterback Malikai Miller to the ground for a sack on second-and-2, but Boyd was called for a face mask on the tackle.
The penalty moved the ball inside Norman High territory and two plays later Miller fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to CJ Simon. The Lions elected to go for the win and picked up the two-point conversion on a run by Cam Hayes with 38 seconds left.
The Tigers fell 43-42 in a thrilling, back-and-forth game that featured 14-point comebacks by both teams.
“We fought. We fought until the end,” NHS head coach Rocky Martin said. “That’s what we ask for from a coaching standpoint, great effort until the end and we did it.”
Norman High trailed 14-0 early in the first quarter when Devin Alexander fielded a kickoff at his own nine-yard line and found a seam up the left side.
With the speed the senior running back has, it took one cut to the sideline and he had nothing but green grass ahead of him. The move put him off-balance and he went down at the Moore 31-yard line.
Alexander was rewarded seven plays later when he scored on a seven-yard run. That sequence started what would become a career night for the senior back.
Early in the second quarter, Alexander took a hand off up the middle and went virtually untouched for an 81-yard touchdown run. On the next drive, he broke off a 61-yard score to tie the game 21-21.
Alexander scored all six of the Tigers’ touchdowns on Friday and rushed for over 220 yards.
“Even in the (Norman) North game, he was a play here or a play there from doing that,” Martin said. “He’s a big-time back. He’s the fastest kid in the state. He makes one guy miss and no one’s catching him.”
The Tigers faced the Lions last season and trailed 42-0 at halftime in a 42-7 loss. A red-hot Moore offense looked on the verge of repeating that performance with two early touchdowns on the heels of several big plays.
Norman High would end up tying the game at halftime with an impressive adjustment from the defense.
Ethan Young, CJ Moore, Noah Sanchez and Behr Boyd were getting in the backfield and stalling drives with negative plays.
The Tigers had all the momentum early in the second half and took a 35-21 lead on a 45-yard touchdown by Alexander that might’ve been his most impressive run of the night.
“Obviously being a defensive guy, 43 points is too much, but I think besides some big plays here and there, I thought we played physical,” Martin said.
Norman High falls to 0-2 and will be back at home to face Stillwater on Thursday. Moore improves to 3-0 and will be off next week.
