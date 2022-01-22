MIDWEST CITY — The Norman High boys spent their previous seven games proving just how good a team they can be.
Saturday night, in the Titan Classic final against host Carl Albert, the No. 3 team in Class 5A, they proved just how challenged a team they can still be.
“Just inexperienced guys in that second half,” NHS coach Cory Cole said of his young squad. “It’s a heavy burden when you get there and you’re playing for a championship, there’s a different pressure … and we had some nerves and some jitters and it showed.”
Ryan Reynolds, not the movie star nor phone company owner, came off the Titan bench and put one shot up the entire game, a 3-point try with 18 seconds remaining.
It dropped, NHS' Trashaun Combs-Pierce and Caison Cole both missed potential game-tying chances on the other end and the Titans (11-4) had their championship victory, 41-38.
The Tigers began sloppy and finished sloppy, committing 12 of their 19 turnovers in the first and fourth quarters.
Early, it hardly seemed like a pressing problem given Carl Albert’s inability to hit water from a boat.
The Titans finished shooting 32.7 percent (16 of 49), yet had to shoot 50 percent after the half just to do that after making 5 of 27 before the half, including 1 of 15 in the first quarter.
Given how it ended, the Titans’ poor shooting may have done the Tigers no favors at all.
“It came too easy in the first half,” Cory Cole said. “We weren’t really locked in and we weren’t really aware of the pressure and the circumstance, and in the second half, they just kind of turned up the heat.”
NHS’ fourth-quarter turnover issues were such that it didn’t even get it’s third field goal attempt of the frame up until 4 minutes remained in the game.
The Tigers (5-9) scored just three points in the fourth quarter.
A field goal from Lendy Holmes pushed their lead back to four points, 37-33, with about 3 minutes remaining, and a single free-throw from Trashaun Combs-Pierce, put them on top 38-36.
At no point in the final quarter did NHS — which led 20-6 in the middle of the second quarter — appear to have things under control.
In the end, shooting was the Tigers’ problem, too. Not shooting percentage, but attempts. Due to all the turnovers, NHS’ 43.8 percent accuracy came after taking just 32 shots, 17 fewer than Carl Albert, and making 14.
Carl Albert’s Quincy Hopkins led everybody with 21 points. Making just 1 of 7 early, he closed making 7 of 11.
He was also the only player on the court to score more than eight points.
NHS got eight from Holmes and Combs-Pierce and six from Caison Cole.
“[Friday] night, against Edmond North, that’s the biggest win that these guys have had in a long time,” Cory Cole said. “They were next to Jesus, they were so hot. Then to have to come back in 24 hours and having to just kind of lace up the shoes, we lost a lot of emotion, a lot of focus …
"I definitely think we’re going to learn a lesson.”