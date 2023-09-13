Norman High
Opponent: vs. Stillwater
When: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Harve Collins Stadium
Records: NHS 0-2; SHS 0-2
Last Week: NHS (L, 43-42, vs. Moore); SHS (W, 37-34, @ Yukon)
Last season’s meeting: Stillwater 36, Norman High 33
Bouncing back
Norman High is still looking for its first win of the season after falling in the final minute of last week’s game to Moore.
The Tigers entered halftime tied with Norman North in the season-opener before giving up 21 unanswered points in the second half. Despite the 0-2 record, the Tigers have shown improvement in several areas from last season.
Running back Devin Alexander rushed for six touchdowns against Moore. The Tigers’ defense gave up 43 points to the Lions’ defense, but that’s only one more than they allowed in the first half of last season’s meeting.
Meanwhile, Stillwater is coming off an undefeated state title run last season, but has yet to get in the win column this season.
The Pioneers are entering a new era following the departure of longtime head coach Tucker Barnard. They went to Arkansas to face Greenwod in the season opener, falling 49-21, and then lost on a game-winning field goal to Yukon last week.
The Pioneers are riding a two-game losing streak for the first time since 2017.
Norman North
Opponent: vs. Yukon
When: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Harve Collins Stadium
Records/Rankings: NNHS 2-0 (RV); YHS 1-1 (NR)
Last week: NNHS (W, 31-28, @ Edmond Santa Fe); YHS (W, 37-34, vs. Stillwater)
Last season’s meeting: Yukon 28, Norman North 23
Familiar faces
The last time these two teams met, the Millers’ triple option offense rushed for over 400 yards to give the Timberwolves their first loss of the season.
It ended up being the Millers’ only win in 2022. Now, they’re led by former Norman North head coach Brent Barnes, who is coming off a stop coaching stop in Arizona.
The Millers are led by quarterback Holden Kee, who battled through injuries last season. Kee was a former backup quarterback at Norman High.
Norman North needed to score 10 unanswered points to knock off Edmond Santa Fe last week. A 27-yard field goal by Reece Crandall ended up being the winning score as the Timberwolves overcome a 14-point deficit against a talented team that’s already knocked off Jenks this season.
The Timberwolves begin a tough stretch to start district play against Bixby on the road, Broken Arrow on the road and Jenks at home.
Little Axe
Opponent: vs. Bethel
When: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Little Axe Football Field
Records: LAHS 0-2; BHS 0-2
Last Week: LAHS (L, 34-14, @ Dibble); BHS (L, 28-21, vs. McLoud)
Last season’s meeting: Bethel 35, Little Axe 0
Back at home
Little Axe will look for its first win of the season in its home opener against Bethel.
During last week’s 34-14 loss to Dibble, Little Axe were able to make it an eight-point game on a touchdown in the third quarter. Dibble would go on to outscore the Indians 10-0 to secure the win.
