With just over five minutes remaining, Norman North’s offense made it to the red zone for just the third time all game.
On the Timberwolves’ previous possession, they made it down to the nine-yard line before a holding call disrupted the team’s longest drive of the day.
Up until that point, Norman North led 7-0 with its lone score coming on the heels of an interception by Curtis Miller
Miller returned the pick 45 yards before being brought down by quarterback Phoenix Murphy. The Timberwolves scored two plays later on an eight-yard run by Jackson Lundquist.
After overcoming some miscues, the Timberwolves were back within striking distance. Starting at quarterback for the first time in the Crosstown Clash, Owen Eshelman got the snap and followed his blockers around the left side.
Eshelman made it into the south end zone at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, giving his team a two-score lead late in the game.
The Timberwolves would secure a 21-0 win, their fourth straight in the Crosstown Clash series.
“Really proud of our team to fight through a ton of adversity in the first half,” NNHS head coach Justin Jones said. “It felt like we were just a couple of steps here or there from breaking it open.”
Both teams were rolling out new starting quarterbacks and they combined to throw six interceptions in the season opener.
Norman High’s Dax Noles was involved in three of those interceptions, with two on the defensive side of the ball and one on a passing attempt.
The Tigers were able to move the ball on the ground at times, but couldn’t complete drives due to penalties and turnovers. Devin Alexander carried the ball 20 times for 70 yards.
The Timberwolves held Norman High to 188 yards of total offense and 0-2 on trips to the redzone.
“Really good job against a team like that to be able to post a shutout in a game like this,” Jones said. “Really happy with our kids. In the second half I really thought we came out and played much better football.”
Eshelman threw the ball 20 times, completing 11 of his passes for 101 yards. Latrell Williams scored on a two-yard run with 2:15 left for the final score of the game.
Norman High (0-1) will be at home next week to host Moore. Norman North (1-0) will go on the road to face Edmond Santa Fe.
