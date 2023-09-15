Yukon safety Carter Creach was on the Norman North 13-yard line with a handful of Mason James’ jersey, trying desperately to keep the Timberwolves’ wide receiver from scoring.
James had caught a pass on a screen and charged straight down the right sideline. When Creach got his hands on him, he was already in a full sprint.
James dragged the defender 13 yards into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game, putting the Timberwolves up 21-0 early in the second quarter.
In a rematch of Norman North’s first loss of last season, the Timberwolves’ offensive dominance was only just getting started.
“Really happy with the offensive operation, I thought we operated really well,” NNHS head coach Justin Jones said after the game. “We’ve got to start faster. We stalled in the (first series), and we got our feet underneath us and got back under rhythm and started moving the ball in big chunks and scoring some points.”
Norman North punted on its first possession of the game and went on to score on five of its next six possessions.
The Timberwolves scored six times, including three touchdowns by James in a 57-28 win in the home opener.
The sophomore opened up the scoring on a four-yard touchdown run playing as a wildcat quarterback. Norman North’s Owen Eshelman found James streaking wide open down the middle of the field for a 49-yard score in the final minute of the second quarter.
“He’s been electric,” Jones said. “Every game that he’s played this year he’s had a chance to do some positive things and he continues to do that.”
Last season James was a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball, but this season he’s transitioned into focusing on the wide receiver position. He only touched the ball six times on Friday, but totaled over 125 all-purpose yards.
Eshelman accounted for five of the team’s touchdowns with two coming on the ground and three through the air. After leading off the game with back-to-back incompletions, he went on to complete his next 15 passes before throwing another.
“I thought Owen handled the game really well tonight,” Jones said. “I thought he put the ball on the money and was really efficient in the first half.”
In last season’s game, Yukon pounded the ball between the tackles to secure the win. On Friday, the Millers threw the ball 34 times.
Yukon went deep on a pass down the sideline early in the third quarter, and Norman North defensive back Camden Pratcher was in a great position to pick the ball off. Yukon’s Lucas Reyes made a great play to bat the ball away from Pratcher and prevent a takeaway.
Two plays later, Yukon’s Holden Kee dropped back to pass again. Pratcher knew it was coming his direction.
The senior made an athletic, leaping catch to pull down the pass.
“I saw what they did on the first play and I knew they were going to come back to me again,” Pratcher said. “Once I saw the ball up in the air, I just jumped up and snagged it out of the air.”
On the Millers’ very next offensive play, he did it again.
The Timberwolves forced turnovers on three straight possessions in the second half, including a fumble recovery by Reece Crandall. They had four total turnovers on Friday including a 44-yard scoop-and-score by Carver Rogers in the second quarter.
“Our secondary got tested often and early and they did a great job of answering the challenge,” Jones said.
Norman North improves to 3-0 on the season heading into a tough stretch to begin district play. Yukon falls to 1-2.
