Trae Young announces signature shoe deal with Adidas

Trae Young, former Norman North and Oklahoma standout, graced ESPN’s “The Jump,” hosted by Rachel Nichols, on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Hawks star had some big news to share.
Young reminisced on his childhood, specifically lacing up his basketball shoes, thinking he might have his own signature pair for kids like him to purchase.
Next fall, Young’s goals will materialize when Adidas drops the Trae Young 1, making the product’s namesake one of a handful of NBA players to have their own signature shoes.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Young told Nichols on “The Jump.”
“You dream as a kid playing on those little goals in your room, put on those shoes, dreaming of being that player. For me to be able to have a partnership with Adidas and take that next step going into the Trae Young 1s in 2021. Now kids will be able to wear my shoes, so I’m excited.”
The North alumnus plans to be involved in the shoe’s creation, citing he wants it represent who he is.
While Young didn’t have a shoe to show off on the program, he posted an image to his Twitter account promoting the release, which included the message, "Always remember when they doubted you."
Young has been endorsed by Adidas since he entered the league in 2018. He was the fifth overall pick after spending one season with the Sooners.
It’s been a busy year on and off the court for Young.
Over the summer, the Young family agreed in principle to donate $4 million toward the construction and design of a Norman indoor multi-sport facility.
Young also donated $10,000 to RIP Medical Debt, which wiped out $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents.
On the court, the Hawks have added the likes of Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic to provide veteran assistance to a young roster looking to make the NBA playoffs.
Now, Young joins an elite group of players with a signature shoe deal and apparel series.
He's only 22.