Transcript Player of the Week: Brandon Harper

Noble’s passing attack has been a big key in all five wins this season.
Quarterback Colin Fisher has a lot of receivers to target, including Trevor Wardrip and Cayden Dominey. But Brandon Harper has been a breakout player for the Bears this season.
He’s played well for the Bears all year, and he turned in another great performance in last week’s loss to undefeated Lawton MacArthur.
The junior snagged a career-high 11 receptions, turning those catches into 112 yards and two scores. The first touchdown came from 13 yards out in the first quarter before Fisher found him for a 9-yard score in the fourth quarter.
It was the kind of performance the Bears have come to expect from Harper this season.
He’s emerged as a real downfield threat for Williams and Noble coach Greg George. On the season, he’s caught 12 touchdowns and he’s scored in six of the team’s seven games.
He’s caught nine or more passes in four games this season. He’s even made an impact on defense, recording pick-sixes in back-to-back games against El Reno and Duncan.
His statlines have been spectacular for most of the year. In Week 3 against Piedmont, he turned in 10 catches for 233 yards and four scores. The following week against El Reno, he caught nine passes for 190 yards and a score.
He hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down. Two weeks ago against Altus, he recorded seven catches for 119 yards and three scores. He’s accounted for 84 of the team’s 290 points this season.
Tonight, Harper has the chance to build off last week’s performance against a Southeast team that has surrendered 33 points per game this season.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Southeast.