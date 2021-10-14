For an offense like Norman North’s to average 40 points per game, there’s a lot that has to go right.
One constant for the Timberwolves has been the production from the running game, spearheaded by running back Chapman McKown.
After the Timberwolves fell 70-28 against Owasso earlier this month, it was McKown and the running game that led the team to an impressive 29-6 bounce back victory over a then-undefeated Moore team. McKown ran for 181 yards, a 8.6 yards-per-carry average, and scored two touchdowns.
The junior running back ran for 80 yards in the first quarter and scored the last two touchdowns for the Timberwolves. The first score came after quarterback Gavin Frakes found him on a 7-yard reception in the second quarter, and McKown scored his last on a six-yard run in the third quarter.
He had a solid 2020 season for North, approaching 900 yards rushing and seven TDs. But through six games this season, McKown has had a breakout year.
He’s currently at 771 rushing yards on the season along with 9 total touchdowns, and had maybe the best game of his career last month against Edmond Memorial, when he finished with 247 rushing yards and three scores.
He’s averaging 128 rushing yards per game and he’s on pace to surpass 1,000 yards before North’s regular season ends in four weeks.
North (4-2) has a favorable schedule to end the season, and McKown’s success on the ground will be key to the Timberwolves’ push for a playoff spot.
North is on the road tonight at 7 p.m. against Putnam City.