The Noble Bears have already won more games this season than they did in 2020.
There’s a lot of reasons for that — a solid defense, lots of playmakers on offense — but perhaps none bigger than quarterback Colin Fisher.
The junior quarterback has been excellent for the Bears in his second year as a starter, guiding them to a 4-1 record. The team’s lone loss? A 14-12 defeat at 6A Midwest City (4-1).
The team has scored more than 40 points in four of their five games, and most of that has come behind the arm or legs of Fisher.
Fisher has accounted for 18 of Noble’s touchdowns, 15 of them coming through the air. He’s had touchdown passes of 42, 65, 71 and 75 yards.
His best game of the season came in a 49-35 shootout victory against Piedmont last month, when it took him just 17 passes to rack up over 300 yards and five scores.
Fisher didn’t have to do much in Noble’s 63-27 win against Duncan last month, but he still finished with three touchdowns, two of them to Waldrip.
Before the season, Fisher told The Transcript that last season, his first as a starting quarterback, was difficult. But another year under his belt and more time to build chemistry with receivers Trevor Waldrip, Brandon Harper and Cayden Dominey helped Fisher come into this season with more confidence.
“Last year was my first year as a starter on varsity, so everything felt like it happened at a much faster pace than what I was used to,” Fisher told The Transcript. “Now, I’ve really been able to calm down in the pocket and have more confidence in my role. Everything just feels better.”
The Bears finished the 2019 season with a 10-2 record and a state-playoff berth, and their goal was to find that success again this season. Fisher’s play at quarterback has helped Noble reestablish themselves as one of the teams to beat in 5A.
The 10th-ranked Bears return home tonight at 7:30 against Altus (1-4).