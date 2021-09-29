Transcript Player of the Week: Gavin Frakes

In the history of Norman High and Norman North football, has anybody ever thrown for more than 200 yards in a single quarter?
Perhaps.
If that's happened, did the quarterback also finish the night with at least four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown?
Less likely.
If that ever happened, did he run for almost 170 yards, too?
Those kinds of records are not really kept. The information may be available, but it would take serious tracking down.
The exercise, however, would be to find out if it had ever happened prior to last Friday. Because last Friday, that’s exactly what Norman North’s Gavin Frakes did.
It was not the result he wanted, as North fell 49-48, taking its first loss of the season against Mustang. But it was still a fantastic performance and for it, Frakes has been named the Transcript Player of the Week for the fourth week of the high school football season.
The second pass Frakes through was a rare drop from top target Brayden Dorney, himself a former player of the week.
Still, Frakes finished, unofficially — according to a sports writer who feverishly attempted to chart it all — 19 of 23 through the air, including four for touchdowns without an interception, which means his 80-plus percent completion percentage remained intact, as did the seemingly unsustainable phenomenon of his throwing more touchdown passes (14) than interceptions (13) this season.
Most impressive was Frakes amazing fourth quarter, when he completed 10 of 12 for 216 yards, two touchdowns, ran for another, and guided the Timberwolves 93-yards on another drive (in less than a minute, without any timeouts), before time ran out as North couldn’t quit get a spike down fast enough to stop the clock and bring out its field goal unit to win the game.
Frakes also carried 19 times for 167 yards, meaning that he finished the game with a stratospheric 542 yards of total offense.
More than anything, Frakes wanted the win, not the numbers.
“I mean, it just sucks,” was the first thing he said when asked for comment moments after the contest concluded."
"I mean, we battled back, put ourselves in a good position," he added. "Unfortunate events happened, we've got to move on … one loss doesn't define us."
Because he thinks that way, he’s likely bound to play more games like that and take less losses like that.
The fifth-ranked Timberwolves are at third-ranked Owasso at 7:30 Friday on the Rams home field.