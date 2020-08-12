Jalen Redmond, an OU sophomore defensive tackle, was officially charged Thursday in Cleveland County District with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, according to a court affidavit.
Upcoming court dates were unavailable Thursday afternoon.
He was arrested on a DUI complaint early Wednesday morning, accordign to Norman police.
Redmond, 21, was stopped near Elm Avenue and Boyd Street in Norman, according to an affidavit obtained by The Transcript from the Norman Police Department.
A police officer said they observed a vehicle make an improper wide right turn and drifted into the inside lane of Boyd Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said Redmond was sitting behind the steering wheel, admitted he had consumed alcoholic beverages and agreed to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.
Police said he was arrested due to his test, admission to drinking and physical signs of intoxication. He was booked into Cleveland County Jail at 3:34 a.m. Wednesday.
Redmond has appeared in 16 games over the last two seasons for the Sooners.
Norman Transcript's Reese Gorman contributed to this report.
