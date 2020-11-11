Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball assistant coach Mark Daigneault is shown during an NBA basketball game between the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)