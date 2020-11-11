Because the Oklahoma City Thunder finally took the plunge Wednesday morning, for the first time in a long time, all 30 NBA teams have head coaches.
The Thunder’s new man is Mark Daigneault, a hire from within, who had been a part of the the organization going back six years, most of it as head coach of OKC’s developmental G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.
“As we have talked about and as we reposition our franchise and organization in an ever-changing and evolving NBA, we couldn’t be more thrilled about the traits that Mark brings to the table for us,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said Wednesday during a virtual press conference in which Daigneault was introduced.
Daigneault, just 29 years old at the time, left coach Billy Donovan’s staff at Florida in 2014 to became head coach of the Blue, actually beating his old boss to Oklahoma City by a season. As Blue head coach, Daigneault compiled a 143-107 record (.572), winning three division titles and going to the playoffs four times
“He had, I felt like, the rare traits of someone that had high potential,” Presti sad. “He’s a curious learner, a diligent worker, a creative thinker and has the utmost integrity and selflessness, which is critical to being in a leadership position as an NBA head coach.
“He has had a significant impact in our organization over the last several years. He has the rare combination of youth and experience.”
While coaching the Blue, eight of Daigneault’s players were called up to NBA rosters and four signed two-way contracts.
Yet, more important than having worked with players who reached the NBA is the kind of experience the G-League offers, given the amount of teaching required; the dealing with quick turnover, sometimes game to game, of the roster; as well as the requirement to reach players, no matter the road that put them there.
Daigneault has yet to put together a coaching staff, nor does he know what the Thunder’s roster might look like when training camp begins in December. Oklahoma City could experience a great deal of player turnover before that times comes.
“This is the modern NBA,” he said. “I don’t think anybody in the NBA knows what their roster will look like at a given time.”
Daigneault said he sent a group text to Thunder players on Wednesday morning, knowing some were on the West Coast and, therefore, perhaps not yet awake. Yet one player who was, Chris Paul, called him right back.
Paul, who has two seasons and more than $85 million remaining on his max contract, has been rumored to be a part of trade negotiations that might land him in Phoenix before the season begins on Dec. 22.
Daigneault only reported a “short conversation,” with Paul.
“Sam and I have a busy day,” Daigneault said, “but not as busy as Chris Paul. He’s got a heck of a schedule that he keeps up.”
Prior to working for Donovan’s at Florida, Daigneault spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Holy Cross. Prior to that, he was a college student, but not a college basketball player.
Instead, the path that led him to Wednesday’s introductory press conference began as a five-year run as student manager for Jim Calhoun’s Connecticut men’s basketball program, from 2007 to 2011.
Needing just nine years to get from that position in Storrs, Conneciticut, to he one he assumed on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Daigneault will be among the youngest head coaches in the NBA, but not the youngest. That honor still belongs to Ryan Saunders, just 33, set to enter this third season as Minnesota Timberwolves skipper.
Thunder Chairman Clayton Bennett did not take part in Wednesday’s teleconference, but had a quote attributed to him in Wednesday morning’s press release, issues by the team, that first announced Daigneault’s hiring.
“It has been tremendous to see Mark's growth as a coach and leader in this organization,” Bennett said. “He’s made Oklahoma City his home and is a proud member of the Thunder and the community.
“We are extremely confident that he is going to do a wonderful job for the team on and off the court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.