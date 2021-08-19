D.J. Graham wasn’t sure about playing cornerback for Oklahoma.
He stood out as a wide receiver in high school at Keller Central in Fort Worth, Texas, where he recorded 17 touchdowns and more than 2,000 receiving yards. He was ranked as the 66th best receiver in the 2020 recruiting class by ESPN.
He really stood out for his athleticism, ranking as the No. 13 athlete by Rivals.com and no. 27 by 247sports. So when he came to Norman for his freshman year, he was pitched the idea of playing cornerback by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning.
But Graham wasn’t initially convinced.
“I wanted to come to OU and play under Lincoln Riley and play receiver,” Graham said during his media availability last week. “It was tough a little bit… You could tell I really still wanted to play receiver and coach Grinch and coach Manning, they had to sit me down and tell me, ‘Look man, you could really use what you learned on the offensive side of the ball and you can implement it on the defensive side of the ball.’
“Once I heard that and kept hearing it, they were still in my ear and all that. And then also me having a little bit of success, it sort of pushed me over more to the defensive side and I could say now I'm completely bought in. I mean I do miss it though, but, you know, it's OK.”
As a freshman, Graham found playing time as a back up, finishing with 15 solo tackles over the team’s final eight games. He made his first career start against Florida in last year’s Cotton Bowl.
He snagged his first career interception against Baylor, which proved to be helpful in his transition to the defensive side of the ball.
“Last year when I got that pick, that really boosted my confidence like out of the roof,” Graham said. “I walked into the locker room thinking I was on top of the world for a little bit, and I tried to carry that on to the next game and the next game.”
Fast forward to Graham’s sophomore season, and he’s on his way to securing a starting cornerback spot.
Graham admits his receiver experience has helped him in his new position, particularly with Grinch’s aggressive style of defense.
“it's still like the little receiver [is] in the back of my head,” Graham said. “You know, it’s just, really, see [the] ball and get it. Attack the ball at its highest point. Find the easiest route to the ball. And really, don't, don't mind the receiver. I mean when the ball’s in the air you, you really just lock onto the ball.”
Receiver Theo Wease has noticed Graham’s receiver skills in practice, and believes Graham could wreak havoc on opposing offenses this season.
“DJ's a matchup nightmare for some of the receivers [in practice],” Wease said. “Long guy, long, rangy guy, used to play receiver so he definitely knows some of our tricks when we're about to cut, get into cuts and stuff like that. I'm definitely one of his biggest fans.”
Graham is such a menace, he jokes that quarterback Spencer Rattler doesn’t try to throw passes to receivers he’s defending.
“He doesn’t throw to me. I can honestly say the only time he ever throws at me is one on ones and that's it, period,” Graham said. “But in teams, in seven on seven he does not throw to me.”
Graham sounds like a player who’s fully committed to helping the Sooners defense reach bigger heights this season.
But he’ll always remember his roots as a receiver.
“Coach [Grinch] told me [last week], ‘Dude, when the ball’s in the air, turn into a receiver. You say you play receiver. Out of everyone in this whole [defensive back] room, you played receiver the most, so you got to use that,’” Graham said. “And I think that's how I look at it.”