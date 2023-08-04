The pads stayed in the locker room for Oklahoma’s second day of fall practice, so the focus for head coach Brent Venables was making plays.
For the defensive-minded coach, that focus isn’t limited to just the playmakers on offense. Venables wants to see the whole team striving to make big plays — from defensive linemen to linebackers to safeties.
“Maybe a guy’s got a great jump on the ball, or he’s got a great swipe technique in his pass rush game, or a great counter in his pass rush game and he beats somebody one-on-one as opposed to relying on someone to bust an assignment,” he said after Friday’s practice. “That’s incredibly important across the board.”
Venables is looking for a defense that isn’t waiting for mistakes to happen, but is actually causing those mistakes to happen.
He said the defense hasn’t been doing a good enough job in that department in recent years, but he’s happy with the progress he’s seeing during the offseason.
The Sooners ranked 99th in the country in scoring defense last season, but did force 21 turnovers, which was tied for 37th in the country. Seventeen of those turnovers were interceptions.
“I’m anxious to continue to see that evolve on both sides of the ball,” Venables said. “Defensively we’ve got a long way to go and I think everybody knows that. It’s important.”
Venables pointed out that the team is missing several of its biggest offensive playmakers from last season like Eric Gray, Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis. He even described the latter as one of his favorite players of all time.
Meanwhile, it was the play of the quarterbacks that has really jumped out to Venables early in fall camp.
“Jackson (Arnold) had a couple balls yesterday and today,” he said. “He's thrown guys open and thrown it before they're open ... So, he's made some good plays. And again Dillon (Gabriel) had a couple really-really well placed balls.”
The offense continues to try to overcome its struggles in key down-and-distance situations last season. Oklahoma ranked 66th nationally in red zone offense last season and 49th in third down percentage.
The Sooners were tied for 113th in the country in fourth down conversion percentage and second-to-last in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State.
Many of those issues can be overcome with talented playmakers.
The Sooners' depth should create more of those opportunities, but more players means fewer reps for each player. Venables said that's been something players have had to adjust to from Year 1 to Year 2.
“We got a long way to go,” Venables said. “A lot of improvement. And given that's two (practices) out of 24 that are in the books, we got to make them all count. So a lot a lot of work to be done, but really pleased with buy-in and leadership and toughness of the guys. They've looked good after the first couple of days."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.