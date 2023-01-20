Taylor Robertson has made a lot of history during her Oklahoma tenure.
But she could secure arguably her greatest achievement against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
The Sooner guard is just five 3-pointers away from breaking the NCAA career record. The current record, held by former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell, is 497 3-pointers, with Robertson sitting at 493.
Breaking records isn't something that’s unfamiliar to Robertson. She already holds the record for most career 3-pointers in Oklahoma program history, and she's the all-time record holder for the Big 12.
But Taylor’s never been consumed on breaking records, including the all-time 3-point record. That’s what stands out to OU coach Jennie Barancyzk.
“We did our weekly radio-TV show, and we were doing it together, and I think one of the really cool responses she had is, ‘I’m just really focused on loving playing right now. I just love playing the games,'" Baranczyk said during Friday's media availability. "So I think from that standpoint, she is the perfect person (to be close to this record). And it’s going to come.
"So I think it’s cool for her. It’s a big deal for everybody. But I think her focus (is on the team).”
That has shown with her play on the court this season.
Robertson’s in the midst of a solid 2022-23 campaign. She’s posted per-game splits of 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the 3-point line. She’s made 47 3-pointers this season and has made a triple in 59 consecutive games, which is a Big 12 record.
With the way Robertson is playing, it’s only a matter of time before she breaks the all-time 3-point record. She’s making nearly 2.8 triples per game, making it likely that she becomes the new record holder in either of the next two games.
Baranczyk and the Sooners know it’s coming, and they’re ready for it.
“If I’m being brutally honest, I think we all feel that way. We all want it for Taylor,” Baranczyk said. “I think Madi Williams feels the same as Taylor feels, that Ana (Llanusa) feels, that Nevaeh (Tot) feels, that Liz Scott feels for this record. I think we’re all ready for it to happen, but at the same time we do the best we can to focus in the moment on just playing and making reads.
“I don’t think we’d be telling you the truth if we (said we) don’t all want it tomorrow. We all wanted it yesterday. So I think from that standpoint, it’s not a pressure. It’s a really cool thing. We all know it’s coming, so there’s some peace in that it’s not super uptight. It’s not her last game of the season and you have to hit five 3s. I think from that standpoint, she’s just finding that ability to play. But we’re all feeling it.”
Barancyzk gives update on point guard Kelbie Washington
The Sooners have played without the services of their sophomore guard this season due to a health issue.
They may be without her the rest of the way.
“For right now, she’s going to redshirt this season,” Barancyzk said when asked about Washington’s status. “It doesn’t make any sense for us to use this year against her. It’s unfortunate for us. We were excited to have her back. From a health standpoint, we’re still at a point where we don’t have anything determined. There’s no timeline. That’s the really hard part.
“It’s hard because it’s not something we’re keeping from anybody. It’s kind of a day-to-day thing that we’ve really been trying to process through, but she has an incredible support system, she has a great medical team and we’re doing anything and everything we possibly can.”
Washington hasn’t appeared in a game this season, as Tot has assumed starting point guard duties for the Sooners.
The Norman High alum played 31 games last season and started 16, recording per-game splits of 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. She led the team in total assists with 116.
Sooners preparing for season’s first Bedlam matchup
The Sooners (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) have won four straight games and currently sit at No. 1 in the conference standings.
They can add to that with a home win over their conference rival at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Cowgirls (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) had won three straight games prior to their 69-64 loss at Iowa State on Wednesday and currently sit at No. 7 seven in the conference.
The Sooners won both Bedlam contests last season, securing a decisive 26-point victory at home before a narrow 79-76 win in Stillwater later in the season.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
