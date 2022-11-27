LUBBOCK, Tex. — There was a theme in Oklahoma’s 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Missed opportunities.
That’s what Brent Venables harped on during his postgame press conference.
“There’s a lot of inefficiency during the game,” Venables said. “We had plenty of opportunities to win the game and we came up short. So it’s disappointing. It’s incredibly disappointing. Lots of plays, lots of situations, lots of opportunities to make plays or be more efficient, be on the right side of it.”
There were a lot of opportunities but the biggest one came in the second quarter.
Similar to last week’s win over Oklahoma State, the Sooners got off to a hot start on both sides of the ball and took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. That lead ballooned to 24-6 with 6:25 left in the second quarter after quarterback Dillon Gabriel found a wide open Marvin Mims for a 77-yard touchdown.
That’s when the OU offense went cold. The Sooners failed to score on five of their next six possessions, which included failing to convert on two critical fourth downs.
The Sooners converted on just 1-of-4 of their fourth-down attempts for the game.
“We had opportunities to slam the door and we didn’t slam the door,” OU tight end Brayden Willis said. “We had critical mistakes. When you play in a conference like this where everybody’s good, critical mistakes will get you beat.”
Those offensive struggles helped open the door for Texas Tech.
The Sooners’ defense held the Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) to zero points and just 23 total yards over their first four possessions. But the Red Raiders proceeded to score 17 unanswered points over the final three minutes of the second quarter, cutting the OU lead to one point heading into the third quarter.
The Sooners’ defense struggled to get stops, as the Red Raiders scored on six of their eight possessions after trailing by 18 points. They eventually took a 45-38 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
“As these offenses go, they’re able to get into a rhythm and get a first down and get you on your heels,” Venables said. “It’s a lot harder to play defense that way.”
Despite the Red Raiders’ offensive success — they finished with 599 total yards — the OU offense nearly negated it. The Sooners scored 17 points on their final three possessions to briefly take a three-point lead, but a Texas Tech field goal with three seconds left helped force overtime.
The OU offense took the field first in the extra period but was forced to settle for a field goal. Zach Schmit’s 34-yard attempt barely missed, allowing the Red Raiders to win the game with their own field goal in overtime.
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished with 449 passing yards and six touchdowns on 28-of-40 attempts. Receiver Marvin Mims finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns. The OU offense finished with 672 total yards.
The opportunities were there for the Sooners to win. Instead they finish the regular season with a 6-6 record and a 3-6 record in Big 12 play.
“I’m proud of our guys of how they continued to battle. Didn’t play great at times, didn’t coach great at times. But our guys kept battling. We had a zillion opportunities to win the game late, and again I thought our offense they had a couple of drives. At the most critical times they made a bunch of great plays.
“Didn’t coach or play good enough today. Our guys fought their guts out, and just disappointed we couldn’t do more to help them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.