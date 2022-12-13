Mike Leach’s impact on college football is far reaching and spans 35 years across 10 universities.
He may have had no bigger impact than his influence on Josh Heupel.
The current Tennessee head coach transferred to Oklahoma from Snow College prior to the 1999-2000 season. That’s when he met Leach, who had just been hired as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Leach played a key role in the development of Heupel, who was named the starter that season and eventually quarterbacked the Sooners to a national championship the following year.
In the wake of the shocking news of Leach’s death due to complications from a heart condition Tuesday, Heupel issued a statement on Twitter to express his appreciation for his former coach.
Heartbroken. Prayers for the entire Leach family and @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/pluR0EMCDN— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 13, 2022
“I am heartbroken on the passing of Coach Leach,” Heupel’s statement read. “In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football. He saw something in me when no one else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach’s impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today.
“Off the field, he was one of a kind — an incredible storyteller, a man full of wisdom and someone who always cared about his former players and coaches. I enjoyed our friendship over the years. My deepest condolences go out to Coach Leach’s family, his wife Sharon, his kids and grandkids and the entire Mississippi State football program.”
Heupel wasn’t the only former or current Sooner to pay tribute to Leach via social media.
Leach, 61, was hired by long-tenured coach Bob Stoops prior to the 1999-2000 season and helped lay the groundwork for the Sooners’ future success during his one season in Norman. He helped lead the Sooners to a 7-5 record, the program’s first winning season in six years, while orchestrating an offense that ranked eighth nationally in scoring (36.8 points per game) and 11th in total yards (427.18 per game.)
RIP Mike my friend, you’ll always be cherished by Sooner Nation! Love and peace to Sharon and your children. pic.twitter.com/BunOTeLuTC— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 13, 2022
“RIP Mike my friend, you’ll always be cherished by Sooner Nation,” Stoops said in a statement via Twitter. “Love and peace to Sharon and your children.
Leach accepted the head coaching position at Texas Tech the following season, and most recently served at the helm of Mississippi State.
OU head coach Brent Venables, who coached alongside Leach as the Sooners’ co-defensive coordinator in 1999, expressed his condolences on Twitter.
We lost a Great One Too Soon…Incredible Father, Husband, Coach, & Friend! Your Loyalty & Humor made You One Of a kind! Thank You for making college football special. RIP✝️ brother Love,Prayers & Condolences to Sharon & his children🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/5o9WWddUTh— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) December 13, 2022
“We lost a great one too soon,” wrote Venables. “... Incredible father, husband, coach and friend! Your loyalty and humor made you one of a kind. Thank you for making college football special.”
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione was hired a year before Leach arrived in Norman, and he expressed his appreciation for Leach's impact on the program.
Our hearts are broken but we will never forget the immense impact Coach Leach had on our players/staff/program & all of college football. We continue to pray for Sharon,his entire family & the MSU family. It’s impossible to count how many lives he impacted throughout his career https://t.co/Sl9O8FsVrS— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) December 13, 2022
“Our hearts are broken but we will never forget the immense impact Coach Leach had on our players/staff/program and all of college football,” Castlgione tweeted. “We continue to pray for Sharon, his entire family and the MSU family. It’s impossible to count how many lives he impacted through his career.”
OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh spent six seasons on Texas Tech’s staff under Leach.
Devastated and heartbroken that my coach, Mike Leach is gone. Coach was one of a kind and had a lasting impact on my life and career. I would not be where I am without him. Love you coach. Praying for Sharon and his family!— Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) December 13, 2022
“Devastated and heartbroken that my coach Mike Leach is gone,” Bedenbaugh wrote. “Coach was one of a kind and had a lasting impact on my life and career. I would not be where I am without him. Love you coach. Praying for Sharon and his family!”
Oklahoma Football’s official Twitter account released a statement with the caption "Rest in peace, Coach Leach" to honor the former Sooner and offer condolences to his family.
Rest in peace, Coach Leach 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/BZqp7FOaLb— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 13, 2022
“Coach Leach was uniquely personable in so many ways, and his innovative impact on the game of football — at every level — is nothing short of monumental. In Oklahoma, he will be remembered for his role in the resurgence of OU football in 1999 when he served as offensive coordinator and helped set the stage for our national championship the following season.
“He will always be an important part of our program’s legacy.”
