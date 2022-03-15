Bijan Cortes had been a regular part of Oklahoma’s rotation all season.
That’s changed in recent games. The freshman guard logged zero minutes of playing time for both of the Sooners’ games in the Big 12 Tournament last week.
That was the same situation for the Sooners’ 89-72 win over Missouri State Tuesday in the first round of the NIT. Cortes logged less than two minutes, most of it coming in the final seconds with the Sooners in full control.
Cortes came in during the first half, but OU coach Porter Moser opted to bring him back to the bench after the freshman committed back-to-back turnovers.
During Monday’s media availability, Moser said there was an emphasis on playing older players during the tournament. After Tuesday’s game, Moser said there will be an effort moving forward to get Cortes more playing time.
“We need to get him back,” Moser said. “We didn’t really have him in the flow of the tournament. We tried to get him in today. I’ve got to get him back. We need him. We don’t play until Sunday. I’ve got to get him back. We need him. Jordan [Goldwire] is giving everything he can.”
Cortes has appeared in 29 contests this season and is averaging 12 minutes per game. He’s averaging two points, two assists and one rebound per game.
One freshman that did see limited playing time at the conference tournament was C.J. Noland. He also saw a bigger role against Missouri State, finishing with six points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.
“I thought he had good energy,” Moser said. “I thought he got to a bunch of loose balls. He got some defensive stops, he got a couple rebounds. Next thing you know, he got a transition, then he made a cut. He was doing a lot of things and we needed that. I thought he had a really good second half and we’re gonna feed off that and build off that with him.”
• Emptying the bench: With the Sooners leading by double digits in the final minute, Moser brought in his reserves.
That included his son, Jake Moser, who saw his first minutes since December. Alston Mason was the biggest beneficent, quickly making a 3-pointer and nabbing a steal in his 44 seconds on the floor.
• Injury update: Goldwire had a noticeable limp in the second half of Tuesday’s game.
The senior point guard, who struggled with cramps during both games of the conference tournament, said he rolled his ankle during the game and will receive treatment. He was able to play the remainder of the game after the injury.
• Up next: The Sooners move on to the second round of the NIT, where they will play the winner of Tuesday night’s game against Colorado and St. Bonaventure, which tipped off at 10 p.m. Time and location for the second-round game has not been determined.