MANHATTAN, Kan. — Even as Oklahoma’s offensive struggles were mounting, OU coach Lincoln Riley continued to preach the same message to his team.
The offense will come. Just be patient.
On Saturday, that message was on display.
The Sooners’ offense looked better than it has all season against Kansas State. The team scored on seven of its eight possessions — not including the final possession where they kneeled out the clock — and played with a sense of confidence that was seemingly lacking in recent weeks.
Even as Kansas State attempted a comeback at the end of the game, the offense had done enough to win. The Sooners avoided a third-straight loss to Kansas State, winning 37-31.
“For this group this year, not compared to any other group any year, this was the best, most complete game we’ve played,” Riley said after the game. “We played complete ball against a good group.”
Maybe the most significant aspect of the Sooners’ improved offense was a better performance from Spencer Rattler.
The stats show a nearly-flawless outing for the redshirt-sophomore quarterback. Rattler completed nearly every one of his passes, finishing with 243 yards passing and two touchdowns on 22-of-25 passing.
But it wasn’t just completing passes that stood out. It’s how he looked while doing it.
He was more willing to make plays outside of the pocket, and it showed. On one particular play, with the Sooners facing third-and-14, Rattler avoided the KSU blitz before finding Drake Stoops for a 20-yard gain.
On the next play, he scrambled outside the pocket and found Michael Woods for a 14-yard touchdown, giving the Sooners a 17-point lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
Riley noticed the improved play from his quarterback.
“He was awesome. He played really, really well,” Riley said. “The kid’s got the mental makeup to be a really good road quarterback. I think he embraces it, and has a real competitiveness about him. He had a really good week. I feel like he was really locked in and I thought he stayed patient...
“He just kind of stayed and played and executed plays as long as it went. He was good.”
But it wasn’t just Rattler that made an impact. Senior H-back Jeremiah Hall had his best game of the season, scoring the first rushing touchdown of his career on a four-yard carry early in the second quarter.
He added a receiving score in the fourth quarter, scoring from one-yard out on an old-fashioned shovel pass from Rattler.
“The offense played a little bit better this game,” Hall said. “... We’ve struggled here in the past few games, so this was definitely a good one for us to get underneath our belt. It just shows that we can get out there and dominate. It shows that we are capable of improving throughout the season.
“We aren’t satisfied with where we’re at. This is a good first step.”
While the Sooners’ defense had led the team in recent weeks, it struggled a bit on Saturday. There were moments, including Reggie Grimes’ forced fumble in the first quarter that Nik Bonitto returned for 70 yards.
But the defense struggled mightily against Kansas State’s passing game. KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson, who had missed the previous two games with an injury, finished the game with 320 passing yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-41 passing.
For Alex Grinch, OU defensive coordinator, the team has things to work on heading into next week’s Red River Shootout with Texas.
“The results would suggest we didn’t prepare at all for any quarterback or the offense that we faced,” Grinch said. “Which that’s something that we’ve got to analyze as a defensive staff and obviously I’m in charge of it. We clearly did a poor job. Specifically myself.
“Certainly credit goes to those guys. It turns out they prepared for us much better than we prepared for them.”
But the defense hadn’t been much of a problem before Saturday. The focus had been on the offense.
And the hope is that their win against Kansas State is a step in the right direction.
“We all wanted to play better coming into this week,” Rattler said. “Everybody on this offense takes accountability. That’s something that is important on our team. Never just look at one guy. It’s always a group thing.
“Everybody did a great job of doing their job this week, and we played a great game.”