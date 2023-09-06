In her final at-bat of her final home Crosstown Clash, Norman North’s Kaitlyn Webb only needed to see one pitch.
Webb drove a line drive into the gap in left centerfield for a double. The senior’s third hit of the day gave the Timberwolves breathing room for the first time on Wednesday.
After leading by just one run heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Webb’s RBI double sparked the Timberwolves’ offense to a three-run inning.
Norman North took the first meeting between the two sides 6-2 on Wednesday in a game that was rescheduled due to weather.
“I thought we got a little tight in the beginning,” NNHS head coach Laura Collins said. “When things didn’t go our way we started pressing and we just needed to play our game and relax.”
Webb led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple over the right fielders’ head. Then, the third baseman hit another triple down, this time down the right field line in her second at-bat in the second inning.
She even laid down a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fourth inning that helped put a run across that gave the Timberwolves the lead.
Webb did it all for the Timberwolves in Wednesday’s win.
“She’s just a role player,” Collins said. “She’s multi-dimensional, she can do whatever’s asked of her. She played third, she played second, she hit, she bunted. That’s what you want in a player, just all-around and selfless.”
It was the Timberwolves’ sixth win in the last seven games and will put them in first place in District 6A-1 as they enter the latter half of the regular season.
At 6-1, the Timberwolves are the last one-loss team in the district after Enid’s 5-4 win over Westmoore on Tuesday. Norman North’s lone district loss came to the Jaguars and will face them again at home on Sept. 21.
Norman High was a big underdog in the game, sitting in sixth in the same district, but managed to give Norman North a battle heading into the final innings. Tiger starting pitcher Jenna Welch was in danger of letting the Timberwolves jump out to a big early lead with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first.
Welch got the next batter out in two pitches and then got a strikeout to leave all three runners stranded.
The senior had runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the second inning and forced a pop up and got another strikeout to keep the Tigers within one run. Welch pitched the first four innings and gave up eight hits to a tough Norman North lineup and only allowed two walks and three runs.
“I thought we did a good job throughout the whole game of handling (adversity),” NHS head coach Daniel Wood said. “That’s a good team and when you give them chances that’s what’s gonna happen.”
Norman North finished with 11 hits and had five go for extra base hits. Laila King has been the Timberwolves’ ace this season, but was replaced by Jules Linares in the third.
With her changeup constantly keeping the Tigers’ hitters off balance, Linares pitched 4.1 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits.
“People know that, but they still can’t hit it, it’s just so hard to expect,” Collins said about Linares’ off-speed pitch. “I feel confident starting either one of them and bringing the other in to close.”
Norman High finished with seven hits and had two extra base hits. Ally Jones led the way with two hits in three at-bats.
The Tigers will be on the road to face Edmond Santa Fe on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Norman North has another district matchup on Thursday at home against Edmond Memorial.
“We have a really good team and we try not to look ahead too much,” Collins said. “We’d really like to host a regional, but we have a few hard games coming up. It’s just staying within ourselves and going one inning at a time, one at-bat at a time.”
