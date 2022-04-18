Marcus Stripling always wanted to be a Sooner.
The senior had no plans to leave after the regular season ended last year. The only thing he was looking for was a coaching staff who would help him continue to improve.
He’s confident the Sooners’ new coaching staff is doing that, starting with new head coach Brent Venables. Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has helped with that, too.
“Coach Chavis has added a lot to my game,” Stripling said. “He’s… made me a better run player, made me a better pass rusher too. So he’s very versatile. He’s not just a type of coach like pass coach or a run coach, he’s everything.”
It’d be a huge development for the Sooners if those improvements showed up on the field in the fall.
Striplling has played a lot as a back up since landing at OU in 2019, appearing in all but two games during that span. After showing improvement from his freshman to sophomore season, he wasn’t able to build on that statistically last year. He recorded six total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack last season, all fewer counting stats than last season.
But he’s feeling more confident in the new defensive scheme implemented by Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.
“I love this defense,” Stripling said. “I feel like this defense creates a lot of opportunities for me and my skill sets and my attributes. I really can show off the type of player I am in this defense.”
But the biggest change from last season to this spring has been the culture, Stripling said.
“So I just feel like we’re getting back to OU, the roots of OU and what really started OU football and how we used to play,” Stripling said. “I feel like we’re bringing that attribute back this year and we’ll be way more physical and dominant on both sides of the ball.”
His mindset during the Sooners’ spring practices this season has been on improving.
“I’ve honestly just been taking it day by day and getting better every day,” Stripling said. “I know what I can do, so I’ve just been trying to improve my game and attack my weaknesses so when the season comes I’ll be ready for anything.”
‘I really enjoy the tempo of the offense’
Brian Darby can be counted as one of the Sooners’ offensive players who enjoy Jeff Lebby’s new offense.
Though Darby played under former OU Lincoln Riley’s offensive system during his first two seasons, he hasn’t been stressed about learning the new offense.
“It's very fun learning a new offense,” Darby said. “I really enjoy the tempo of the offense. I really feel like it will benefit the offensive line, the receivers and the running backs to get us more conditioned. Playing at a faster pace, that's our advantage against any defense that we play. I feel like this new offense is way more different than our last offense just tempo-wise. We're a very fast-tempo team. We get the ball out, RPOs, so I feel like this is a very new and versatile offense."
Darby wasn’t on the field much last season as he struggled with injuries, but he still had some highlight plays. He finished the season with seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in seven appearances, and his biggest moment came when he caught an 11-yard touchdown against Oklahoma State. He also caught a 42-yard touchdown against Texas Tech.
"It really boosted my confidence,” Darby said. “I've always known the type of player I've been. Like they say, you just have to wait for your opportunity. When your opportunity comes, just excel and do what you've always been doing. Those two touchdowns really helped me in my confidence and helped me build this offseason. I just showed what I can do. I know that I can do. Everybody has seen what I can do, so I just proved to everybody that I know I can do it."
While it’s unclear how much Darby will play this season, he’s been focused on playing better than last season.
“I want to be the best, of course, Darby said. “That's everybody's mindset. That's always been my mindset ever since I've been a young boy playing Pop Warner and flag football. I always want to be the best. It's just me developing, continuing to work every day and getting coached by all the coaches. Everybody in our receiving room is just pushing me to get better and catch every ball, get your routes, know the play and get lined up. I feel like we push ourselves very well in our receiving room."