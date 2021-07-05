Westwood Invitational: Bryan Vahlberg, an old Tiger, chases down title

Bryan Vahlberg played the Westwood Invitational for the first time three years ago and remembers it going “all right.”
He finished a strong 8-under par. But he’s going to have a hard time minimizing what happened Monday, when he won the 46th annual event by two strokes over Luke Phillips, three over J.R. Hurley and four over Charlie Jackson and Parker Payne.
Vahlberg shot 67, forging a three-round total of 11-under 199.
An eagle at the par 5 12th pushed him to 5-under for the day, 13-under for the tournament and “comfortably,” as he put it, in front of his playing partners.
It’s a testament to his confidence he could use a word like that, given who his playing partners were. Between them, Hurley and Phillips had won three of the previous six Westwood Invitationals.
Despite two bogeys coming home, Vahlberg was never in great danger.
At the par 5 16th, he faced a four-footer for par after Phillips holed a 9-footer for birdie.
It might have been dicey had he not made it, but he did and two pars and a trophy ceremony soon followed.
Hurley closed with a 74. Phillips shot 71.
The low rounds of the day belonged to Charlie Jackson and JD Metzger. Both charged into the top five closing with 65s.
It was a good day for Norman golf history.
“We were talking this morning,” Vahlberg said. “The last time we played together was probably high school.”
He was speaking of Hurley, who finished at Norman North in 2004, two years after Vahlberg finished at Norman High. Vahlberg played college golf at Louisiana-Monroe and Hurley at Sam Houston State.
Neither could remember exactly when or where they were paired, they were just both pretty sure it happened.
Making Vahlberg’s victory more impressive, he doesn’t play much golf. He’s co-owns a business, coaches his kids on the soccer pitch and basketball court and tends to hang with family when not working.
He estimated Monday to be his 12th round this calendar year.
“Kids and family take priority and I’m happy to have it take priority,” he said. “So when I get out [to play], I enjoy it that much more.”
The in-town history was not limited to Vahlberg and Hurley.
Jackson is a North product, now playing at Abilene Christian. Metzger was a teammate of Vahlberg’s at NHS. Carson Wright, who tied for 10th at 1-over 211, plays for NHS right now, while Payne, a Class 5A state champ at Noble, lives in Norman.
The rest of the top 10 reflects the tourney’s drawing power.
Phillips makes his home in Edmond. Erik Haworth and Nick Bulla, who tied for ninth at 207, play out of Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, and Jesse Pennington, who tied Wright for 10th, lives in Oklahoma City.
Perhaps Vahlberg will play a little more golf before next July, when he attempts defending the crown. Or maybe he won’t.
“I just hit the ball really well this week,” he said, “and putted decent and it worked out.”
Why mess with a good thing?
• Masters flight: If Conner Wilson returns to Westwood next July, the Arkansas State golfer will have to do it from the championship flight. Prevailing in a two-hole playoff, he won masters after both he and Tyler Willey finished at 3-under 208.
• First flight: Closing with a 72 to finish at 2-over 212, Jesse Willingham ran away with the flight, besting Sean Simpson by nine strokes, Chris Atteberry by 10 and Mike Walden by 12.
• Second flight: John Reese and Michael Ybarra both finished at 20-over par 230, four strokes in front of Andre Metzger, but it was Reece who claimed a marathon playoff, making birdie on the par 5 fifth.
• Third flight: Connor Baumann’s final-round 82 was enough to post a 239 total, one stroke better than Trevor Harrison, who closed with an 83.
• Fourth flight: No longer could Paul Darby make use of the 15-handicap that turned an opening 73 and 74 into a net 59 and 58. Instead, his 82 went down as a net 79. Still, he won by 11 handicap-adjusted strokes, posting 196. Hayden Vernia finished second.
The second hole-in-one of the tourney also came out of the flight Monday, with Cody Runnoe acing the par 3 fourth.