Westwood Invitational: Championship flight shaping up very well

After ridiculous rainfall, the first round of the 46th annual Westwood Invitational went off without a hitch on Saturday.
Two more rounds remain, the forecast is terrific, the temperature may not even reach 90 degrees. A good question might be if the golf can be any better. The field played the ball up everywhere on Saturday, but that is likely to change today.
Also, in championship flight, it may be hard for the golf to get too much better. Already it’s taking shape in interesting ways.
Former champion Luke Phillips, whose 18-under par 192 in 2018 tied the tourney record of former Sooner Brad Dalke — whose 192 in 2016 wound up being a gateway to the 2017 Masters — scorched the 18-hole layout, firing a 62 that included eight birdies, an eagle and a double bogey 7 on the par 5 fifth hole.
Phillips is the rare golfer who, despite being accomplished in the sport as a young person, became quite a bit better player in his 30s.
A 2004 graduate of Sayre High School, in far western Oklahoma, just before Interstate 40 hits the Texas panhandle, he played his college golf at Southwestern Oklahoma in Weatherford.
The first year he played the event was the year he won it.
“It was about the most fun I ever had,” he said.
His nearest chaser is in many ways his opposite. Parker Payne is left-handed, just 15 years old, and has a whole lot of game at a very young age.
A Norman resident, he just finished his freshman year at Noble, during which he won the Class 5A state golf tournament, and in Saturday’s first round at Westwood, all he did was shoot 64.
The pin on the 18th green was back right, and Payne hit his approach from the right edge of the fairway pin high, about seven feet right. He drained it to card 31 on the back nine and followed with a big fist pump.
Before the 18th, Payne birdied Nos. 5, 7, 11, 12, 15, made an eagle 3 on No. 16. He chipped in twice, once at No. 11 and the other on No. 3 for par.
“My short game’s probably my favorite part of my game,” he said.
Payne played with Charlie Jackson, a member of Abilene Christian’s golf team, who reported making no putts on the way to an even-par 70.
“He was getting up and down from everywhere,” Jackson said of Payne.
Behind Parker were a pair of 65s, one belonging to J.R. Hurley, who won the event in both 2019 and 2015, who played for Norman North in the early 2000s, and Bryan Vahlberg, who played at Norman High in the early 2000s.
A current Tiger, Carson Wright, and Shelby Drake, both fired 67. Christian McAllister and Erik Haworth both shot 68.
• Masters flight: John Crum and Brandon Blevins both lead after firing off 67s, one stroke in front of Connor Wilson and three strokes in front of Chase Moore, Josh Simpson and Nate Champeau.
Blevins, a Norman North product, and one time assistant pro at The Trails, is no longer in the golf industry and reported Saturday’s round to be just his fourth of the calendar year.
• First flight: Chris Atteberry, with a 69, carded the only under-par round in the flight. Sean Simpson’s next at 71, followed by John Gustafson at 72. In all, 10 players are within six strokes of Atteberry.
• Second flight: Garry Coons is two strokes clear in the flight. A trio two shots back of him is chasing: Andre Metzger, John Reese and Cameron Wilksons.
• Third flight: Connor Baumann’s 77 leads but the flight is crowded. Jacob Hendrickson is a stroke back, Larry Andreson two strokes back and 11 others are within six strokes.
• Fourth flight: Paul Darby broke 60 after his 74 was adjusted for his handicap, but that doesn’t mean others aren’t close to his opening 59. Hayden Vernia and Tony Atteberry both shot 80, each of which became a handicap-adjusted 63.