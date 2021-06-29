One good day.
Two would be nice, but Paul Krout, the new superintendent at Westwood Park Golf Course, who arrived just after an historic hail storm hit Norman, is looking for one good day to get the course into shape for the 46th annual Westwood Invitational, which begins Saturday.
Long the biggest stroke play event in the state, more than 140 golfers were signed up as of midday Tuesday, including a championship flight field that should make Monday, the event’s final round, a highly anticipated event.
In the meantime, the challenge is getting the course dried out and taking advantage of any moment in which that drying might occur.
“Drainage is an issue. It’s an ongoing process,” Krout said. “Sometimes there’s a day or two in between when we can do any maintenance on the golf course and when play can get out there. We’d like to have a day or two before this event happens.”
Monday was not that day, with torrential rains arriving in the afternoon. Tuesday was not that day either, with rain hitting Norman at different times throughout the day.
Though rain is not certain the rest of the week, thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a less than 50 percent chance of showers on Friday, followed by four straight days without rain in the forecast.
That means it’s unlikely to rain on the tournament, but perhaps not so likely Krout and his staff will get their one good day in advance of the tournament.
“Fairway mowing; collar, approach mowing, green rolling,” Krout said of the game plan ready to be put into use for that one good day. “Just general prep.”
Should that day arrive, Krout anticipates his crew putting in every hour it can, possibly working 5 a.m. to dark.
An example of just how wet it has been compared to last June, even at a time the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage, 4,971 rounds were played on Norman’s lone municipal golf course, head pro Rick Parish reported after going through the records. The first 28 days of June this year, 3,981 rounds were played on it.
By the end of today, that number may creep past 4,000, but not very far.
One good thing about the forecast, if the grounds crew doesn’t get its one good day before the tourney tees off, it should get three good days to tend to the course as it’s in progress.
Parish imagines the course playing more difficult as a result of recent weather.
If soggy, it’s bound to play longer. Also, even if Krout and his crew get their one good day, they’re they’re unlikely to make mowing the rough a high priority. Westwood may never play very long, in any conditions, but high rough is more difficult to navigate than less high rough from any distance.
• Interesting field: Parish anticipates at least 10 more golfers signing up in time to be added to Saturday’s tee time sheet, which would bring the total beyond 150, yet even if none are added to championship flight, there’s already a lot to look forward to there.
The field includes former champions in J.R. Hurley, who claimed victory in 2015 and 2019, as well as Luke Phillips, who claimed the crown in 2018. Jondavid Metzger, who’s challenged for the title several times, is entered, too.
Hurley and Metzger are contemporaries, the former from Norman North and the latter Norman High, and they’ll be joined by a few more recent Tigers and T-Wolves, as well as at least one Noble Bear.
Carson Wright, still a Tiger, who just fired off a pair of even-par 72s at the Oklahoma Golf Association’s State Stroke Play championship at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, and who finished fifth at the most recent Class 6A state tournament, is in the field.
So is Charlie Jackson, from Norman North, who’s now a member of Abilene Christian’s men’s golf team.
So is Parker Payne, the rising Noble sophomore and the reigning Class 5A individual state champion. So is Payte Owen, who starred at Purcell.
Jackson, Payne and Owen each made the 18-hole cut at the state stroke play, though all trailed Wright on the final leaderboard.
Of course, that was a week ago and the Westwood Invitational begins Saturday.
