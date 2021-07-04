Westwood Invitational: Hurley catches fire, Phillips, Vahlberg, others chasing

J.R. Hurley won the Westwood Invitational in 2015 and again in 2019. The first of those victories, Hurley carded a three-round total of 195. Four years later, it was a 196.
Today, if he can match the score he shot in Sunday’s second round, he’d almost surely win and set a new tourney scoring record along the way. But were he to shoot even-par 70, he might be caught and passed.
That’s the story from Day 2 of the 46th annual event, where Hurley backed up his opening 65 with a sparkling 63.
Sitting at 12-under 128, Hurley leads Luke Phillips by two strokes. Phillips is also a former champion, having won in 2018, and continues to share the tourney scoring record of 18-under par 192 with former Sooner Brad Dalke, who prevailed in 2016.
Phillips had the Day 1 lead via his opening 62, two strokes better than 15-year-old Parker Payne, the reigning Class 5A state champion out of Noble.
Yet, while Phillips settled for 68 and Payne 70, Hurley, playing the back nine first, made his first birdie at No. 15, a tricky par 3, his second at No. 16, a par 5 and, following pars at Nos. 17 and 18, caught fire after making the turn.
The two birdies only got Hurley to 1-under, thanks to an early bogey, yet six more followed at Nos. 1,2,3,4,8 and 9.
Today ought to be fun.
Phillips, two strokes back, will be trying to duplicate his opening round or something like it. Sunday, he knew the difference between his first two rounds.
“Yesterday I made just about every put I looked at. It was probably one of the best putting rounds of my life,” he said. “Today, I hardly made anything. I left a lot of putts on the edge.”
Payne, now six strokes back, is certain he has one more big round in him.
“It just wan’t completely there,” he said of his Sunday. “But I know it will be tomorrow.”
Also in the mix is Bryan Vahlberg, who matched Hurley’s 65 on Saturday and followed it with a Sunday 67.
Not too, too long ago, Hurley and Vahlberg were crosstown rivals, Hurley at Norman North and Vahlberg at Norman High.
Close enough, perhaps, to make things interesting are Erik Haworth and Nick Bulla, part of a big contingent from Owasso Golf and Athletic Club that barnstorms the tourney every year.
Both are at 5-under par 135, Bulla getting there with the Sunday’s best round in the flight, Hurley aside, jump-started by a 60-foot putt from the back-right fringe on No. 17 into the hole’s front left pin position.
He closed getting up and down on both Nos. 8 and 9.
“I did not hit many putts today,” Bulla said.
The final groups should be getting off the first tee around 1 p.m. today.
If spectators can brave or avoid the mosquitos, the golf’s bound to be good.
Here’s the rest of the tournament:
• Masters flight: Conner Wilson and Tyler Willey are both at 3-under par 137, leading Nate Champeau by two strokes, John Crum by four and Brandon Blevins by five.
• First flight: Jesse Willingham is three strokes clear of Chris Atteberry after rounds of 74 and 66. Sean Simpson, at 147, is the nearest challenger.
• Second flight: Though he was seven strokes off his opening 73, Garry Coons still has the lead, along with Paul Townsend, both at 153. John Reese is one strokes back and five others are within four strokes.
• Third flight: Connor Baumann and Trevor Harrison both lead at 157, each having shot 77 and 80, just on different days. Jacob Hendrickson and Larry Anderson are both three strokes back.
• Fourth flight: Paul Darby followed his handicap-adjusted opening 59 with a handicap adjusted 58, following a 74 with a 73. His 117 total puts him 10 strokes in front of Hayden Vernia.
Tony Atteberry is 13 strokes back at 140, but did something in Saturday’s first round everybody in the tournament might trade their scores for: a hole-in-one on the par 3 fourth, accomplished with a 9-iron.