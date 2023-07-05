JD Metzger got his full circle moment at this year’s Westwood Invitational.
Metzger grew up playing Westwood Golf Course, and watched his brother win the championship flight of what has become the biggest amateur golf tournament in Oklahoma. He remains around the area and the game of golf today as a swing instructor.
Three years ago, Metzger competed in the Westwood Invitational and fired off a 9-under, 61 in the second round to match the course record at the time. He went on to finish third in the championship flight that year.
This past weekend, Metzger again got off to a fast start, shooting 67 and 64 on the first two days to take a five-stroke lead into the final round. On Monday, he fired off a final-round 66 to win his first championship flight at the Westwood Invitational.
Christian McAllister and Luke Phillips (200) finished three shots back and in a tie for second place.
128 golfers were split into six flights in the three-day tournament over Fourth of July weekend. The fourth flight produced the tournament’s first ever female champion.
A former member of the Norman North golf team and current member of the UCO golf team, Blaine Bruton won her division by three shots in her second appearance at the event. Bruton started off the tournament shooting 83-78 before posting her best round of the tournament on the final day, a 71, to beat second-placed Scott Johnston who shot 73-79-77.
Robert Casteberry finished three strokes behind Johnston in third place with a three-round score of 198.
Paul Darby trailed Chase Schwabe by three shots heading into the final round of the third flight championship and shot an 81 to win by one stroke. Trevor Harrison and Carter Windes tied for third in the third flight with a three-round total of 242.
Scotty Jackson also had some ground to make up after shooting an 80 in his first round of the second flight, but shot 68 and 71 on the final two days to win the championship by eight strokes. Ty Carr shot 227 to finish second and Garry Armstrong and Ryan Rachal tied for third.
Evan Kelley shot 69-72-68 to win the first flight by 13 strokes over John Gustafson. Chris Atteberry finished one stroke back of Gustafson with a three-round total of 223.
Trey Maddox shot a 206 to take home the masters flight championship. Nelson Blake and Robert Stretcher each finished tied for second after Stretcher made up a two-stroke deficit on the final day.
The winners of each flight will move up a division in next year’s event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.