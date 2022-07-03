A day after shooting a 9-under-par 61 to tie a course record, Luke Phillips returned to earth Sunday at the Westwood Invitational with a 2-under-par 68.
Phillips, whose opening round included seven birdies and an eagle, made his first two bogeys of the tournament on Day Two and saw his championship flight lead shrink to two strokes over Noble High School's Parker Payne with one round left to play.
"I didn't hit it as good as I did yesterday and I didn't putt very good today," Phillips said. "I missed two putts within six feet. It would be nice if (my lead) were four or five (strokes)."
Phillips, whose two-day total stands at 129, won the championship flight in 2018 and finished second in each of the last two years.
The tournament concludes Monday when winners will be decided in six different flights totaling 158 golfers.
Payne, 16, a Class 5A state champion in 2021 and a runner-up in 2022, shot 67 on Sunday after shooting 64 on Saturday for a two-day total of 131. He followed up Saturday's seven-birdie performance with five birdies on Sunday. He also had two bogies.
Still in the hunt on Monday's final day of competition are Joel Driver, who followed up a 69 with a 67 on Sunday for a two-day total of 136, Carson Wright and Gage Gibson, each with two-day totals of 137.
Ryan Bell, among the leaders Saturday, when he shot 64, carded a 4-over par 74 on Sunday for a two-day total of 138. Defending champion Bryan Vahlberg followed up Saturday's 69 with a 2-over-par 72 on Sunday and is 12 strokes off the lead.
Phillips said his nerves got the best of him Sunday, when he missed several short putts, including putts on the final two holes. One of those miscues led to a bogey.
"I got the yips putting," he said, referring to involuntary wrist spasms that occur most commonly when golfers are trying to putt. "It just nerves and I can't make a smooth stroke on the putts. I've been struggling with it all summer in tournaments."
Phillips played Sunday with a group that included a doctor and a two-time Westwood championship flight winner playing in his first tournament since last summer.
Joe Lemieux, who won in 2017 and 2020, has been caddying the past four weeks for former OU standout Logan McAllister on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Lemieux, who returned from a tour stop in Denver on Saturday, had to drive three hours from Dallas to play in the Westwood tournament. His missed his morning tee time but tournament organizers let him play his round later in the day.
He shot 68 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday. Lemieux was one of the few golfers who walked the course.
"I love the event," he said.
Dr. Bradley Kropp, a pediatric neurologist, finished second in the 2015 championship flight. As soon as the foursome, which included Jesse Pennington, finished its round Sunday, Kropp left to perform surgery.
• Masters flight: Nate Champeau shot a 71 on Sunday for a two-day total of 138. He leads Trey Maddox, who carded a 70, by one stroke heading into Monday's final round. Keaton Mullenix, who shared the lead with Champeau on Saturday, shot a 74 on Sunday for a two-day total of 141. Tony Woods shot 70 on Sunday and trails the leader by four strokes.
• First flight: Jon Willeford leads after shooting 72 on Sunday for a two-day total of 143. John Gustafson, who shared the lead with Willeford on Saturday, is three shots back after shooting 75. Three others are six shots off the lead. Jamie Hayes, Alex McAllister and Brandon McCool are tied with two-day totals of 149.
• Second flight: Evin Gwin carded a 70 and leads by one stroke with a two-day total of 148. Gary Jones shot 75 and trails by one stroke with a two-day total of 149. Chuck Williams shot a 77 and trails by five strokes, while Kim Tejune's 78 on Sunday has her tailing by seven shots.
•Third flight: Larry Anderson leads after shooting 85 for a two-day total of 162. Dwayne Huddelston shot 82 and trails by two strokes heading into Monday's final round. Two others, Colton Hansmeyer (80) and Jeff Edzards (82) are tied for third with a two-day total of 165.
•Fourth flight: Hayden Vernia, who finished second in this flight last year, leads by five handicap-adjusted strokes heading into the final day of play. His 84 on Sunday was adjusted to 66, bringing his two-day total to 127. Robert Castleberry shot 88, which became a handicap-adjusted 65 for a two-day total of 132. Matching Castelberry at 132 was Fred Duffy who shot a handicap-adjusted 69.